Turbo-charging VCCP's Brain Power: The Cowry Effect

March believes Cowry’s design offering is crucial to the industry because “no one else is thinking about it from a sensory perspective”. She says: “People interact with specific textures and they taste and smell things and these are all really important components of actually driving behaviour. I think we're the only true team of behavioural designers in the sense that we're considering the sensory perspective and the way that the brain is actually processing information. It's not just about aesthetics. There's so much further that we can push with behavioural design.”

Cowry Consulting also uses behavioural science to enhance brand distinctiveness, an area of popular discussion that is often measured by reach and uniqueness. The consultancy’s approach is different in that it feels that memory is the key to helping brands stay at the forefront of people's minds. “Logos, jingles, brand characters or an iconic feature like a Coca Cola bottle, for example, can all be made to stand out from the behavioural perspective,” March says. “If assets are distinctive they will create structures within your mind. Instead of thinking about it in terms of reaching uniqueness, because that's just two factors on a scale, we need to consider the emotional response that people have when they see something. Sensory information lasts for less than a second, however, so we also need to be thinking about how we can get people to encode information and move brands along into short term memory and then long term memory.”

Behavioural designers make up but one of four roles that every client team at Cowry has working across the board, from gaining insights to testing what is actually working. Behavioural researchers using subconscious techniques like psychometrics, biometrics and neurometrics, to gauge genuine human emotions and reactions to content in order to gain rich insights. Behavioural architects then inform the behavioural strategy and get to grips with the behavioural challenge asking what behavioural framework and model Cowry needs to set up interventions. Behavioural designers then translate all the strategy and all the friction that's been identified and design innovative ways of creating behavioural interventions conceptually. Experimental designers then run experiments.

Throughout the work these teams carry out, Cowry tries to prove the work and collect statistics. “Behavioural science isn’t taken seriously if businesses don't see that it works in their business,” Goddard adds. “You can show clients a million case studies from other clients but they want to see proof in their business.”

The fact that behavioural science methods are tested and proved to impact business excites Peake. “It’s so powerful. I'm so excited to have Cowry on board because when a consumer is on a brand’s website, for example, the smallest little difference in the way that consumers respond to the way that you've laid out a webpage can result in millions of pounds of upside in terms of sales.”

“We can impact choice at a high level, in terms of how you position a product, particularly if you're trying to encourage behaviour change, but you can also use behavioural science when you're in the ecosystem of a brand, on a website for example. It has a really practical application at that stage as well.”