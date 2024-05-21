Primark refreshes its look ahead of the summer
The revised brand world, launched alongside Primark's 'VIVA Summer' campaign, was developed by VCCP
21 May 2024
Primark has refreshed its brand world with its global branding and creative agency partner VCCP. The new look and feel for the brand coincides with the release of its summer collection and campaign, 'VIVA Summer'.
As part of the updates, the new brand world includes a playful update to the iconic Primark logo, features a refreshed Primark blue, and a specially designed font. Customers will now see the new brand across social, in direct communications and in-store - with further rollouts planned for later this year.
The changes also see the introduction of the ‘Portal’, a window into the world of Primark, which will be used across campaigns and the wider brand world; bringing everything Primark offers to life.
Michelle McEttrick, chief customer officer at Primark, said: “More than fifty years since we opened our first store in Mary Street, Dublin, we now have hundreds of stores across Europe and the US and we’re getting ready to enter our 17th market with a new store in Budapest, Hungary, later this month. Our success and our ambitious growth plans have been driven by our commitment to delivering exceptional products at unbeatable prices. As we continue to grow and cement ourselves as a truly global brand, we want to ensure that wherever in the world you find us, you’ll always get the same great unique Primark experience that you know and love.”
Gary Holt, executive creative director at VCCP, added: “Primark occupies a special place in our hearts and our high streets. It’s also an innovative brand with big ambitions for growth; it’s been amazing to work on the evolution of their brand world and we’re excited to take the next step with them on their journey. The Primark Portal is a key element of this new world, which people will begin to see this summer across all channels alongside the refreshed logo and colour palette.”
Viva Summer is Primark’s biggest ever summer collection, offering seasonal styles that exude a vibrant coastal feel. From luxe swimwear to lightweight sleepwear, and breezy daytime looks to night-time glam, the retailer’s Viva Summer range features bold prints alongside earthy neutrals across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.
Since opening its first store in Dublin’s Mary Street in 1969, Primark has grown into a global fashion leader with over 440 stores across 16, soon to be 17, markets worldwide. This year in Great Britain, Primark is celebrating 50 years on the British High Street, after it opened its first store in Derby in 1974. While affordability is at the heart of Primark, the business continues to evolve and transform to keep up with consumer needs and is committed to making more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. The refreshed brand strategy reflects the retailer’s international growth plans as it looks to reach 530 stores globally by the end of 2026.
VCCP was appointed as Primark’s global branding and creative agency partner in August 2023, following a three-way competitive pitch process.