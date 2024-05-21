Primark refreshes its look ahead of the summer

Primark has refreshed its brand world with its global branding and creative agency partner VCCP. The new look and feel for the brand coincides with the release of its summer collection and campaign, 'VIVA Summer'.

As part of the updates, the new brand world includes a playful update to the iconic Primark logo, features a refreshed Primark blue, and a specially designed font. Customers will now see the new brand across social, in direct communications and in-store - with further rollouts planned for later this year.

The changes also see the introduction of the ‘Portal’, a window into the world of Primark, which will be used across campaigns and the wider brand world; bringing everything Primark offers to life.