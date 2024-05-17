Cadbury brings back nostalgic packaging for people living with dementia
Cadbury, Alzheimer’s Research UK and VCCP London have distributed 4,000 Memory Bar Boxes to people living with dementia and their loved ones
17 May 2024
Cadbury and Alzheimer’s Research UK have distributed 4,000 'Memory Bar Boxes' to people living with dementia and their loved ones, specially made by VCCP London.
Care homes, dementia support groups and those caring for those living with the disease have been reaching out to the Cadbury archives for packaging no longer in circulation, in order to evoke nostalgic memories amongst people living with Alzheimer’s. Noticing this demand, Cadbury partnered with Alzheimer’s Research UK to create 'Memory Bar' boxes featuring iconic Dairy Milk packaging, from as far back as 1915 until the present day, reintroduced by Bulletproof (Cadbury’s branding agency).
Building on the 'Yours For 200 Years' campaign, which celebrates Cadbury’s 200th anniversary and its long-standing relationship with the British public, VCCP London created the Memory Bar Boxes to mark Dementia Action Week (13-19 May).
There are almost one million people living with dementia in the UK today and analysis from Alzheimer’s Research UK confirms it to be the UK’s biggest killer. The number of people living with dementia is predicted to increase to more than 1.6 million by 2050. One activity which has been suggested as being beneficial to those living with dementia as well as carers is Reminiscence Therapy, which involves discussing memories and past experiences using tangible prompts such as photographs or nostalgic items to evoke memories and to stimulate conversation.
Crafted by Girl&Bear, the boxes also feature a digital download link, where carers can find extra content, including classic posters and past packaging from other Cadbury products produced by Bernadette. The carefully selected archive material tells the story of an iconic British brand, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary, that has been part of people’s lives through generations, in moments big and small.
Throughout Dementia Action Week, members of the public will be able to apply for their own Memory Bar Box if they feel this could support similar memory stimulating activity at home. 1,000 boxes have also been distributed to care homes across the country, with 2,000 going directly to ARUK supporters who have been affected by the disease.
Elise Burditt, senior marketing director at Cadbury, said: “As Cadbury turns 200 this year, there has been great excitement in celebrating the longstanding relationship between the brand and the British public. 200 years of products that have become part of our culture in life moments big and small. As part of the celebrations, we wanted to answer special requests that had been coming from care homes, dementia support groups and members of the public over the years, for nostalgic Cadbury wrappers and posters, which could provide a sense of comfort and connection to those living with dementia.
“Earlier this year, we announced our partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK and released limited-edition Dairy Milk bars featuring iconic designs from 1915 to present day. And now those bars feature within these Memory Bar Boxes, which will be sent around the country to people affected by the condition. We are also donating £200,000 to support Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for a cure for dementia and their work to drive awareness of the condition.”
Angus Vine, creative director at VCCP London, added: “We've all got special memories when it comes to Cadbury and the fact the public have reached out to request old wrappers to help those living with dementia, shows their power in helping trigger these fond memories. To bring back the most iconic designs of Cadbury Dairy Milk has been a privilege and we hope they will bring moments of connection for people living with Alzheimer's and their loved ones.”
Global content creation studio Girl&Bear crafted the 'Memory Bar Boxes' with digital innovation agency Bernadette leading the website and digital strategy for the project. Packaging design for the Memory Bars was managed by Bulletproof.
This activity, as well as the brand’s broader 200-year anniversary communications, has been supported by Ogilvy PR.
