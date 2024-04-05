2 Big Win Win Still

Cadbury's Big Win Win Ignites Community Generosity

Brought to life by VCCP's global content studio Girl&Bear, the campaign highlights the invaluable role of local businesses in nurturing strong community bonds

05 April 2024

Cadbury, in partnership with its global agency of record, VCCP, is relaunching the integrated campaign 'The Big Win Win' for the second consecutive year, continuing its support for local shops and their vital role within communities.

The Big Win Win is a nationwide campaign from Cadbury designed to foster generosity and community spirit. It provides consumers with the chance to support local shops by purchasing their favourite Cadbury chocolate bars, whilst also giving them the opportunity to win cash prizes for themselves and nominate a local shop to receive an equal amount. Additionally, in celebration of Cadbury's 200th anniversary, the prize pool has been boosted to £200k.

The campaign continues to bring focus back to the core range of single Cadbury chocolate bars often picked up in local shops. As well as highlighting the generous mechanic of ‘winning together’ and amplifying human connection.

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with award-winning director and filmmaker Angelo Cerisara and Biscuit to bring The Big Win Win’s social-first AV to life. Designed to look like CCTV footage, the film shows a shopkeeper greeting a customer brimming with excitement as she tells them that they’ve both won. As the two celebrate together, we see their shared joy and the mutual benefit they experience from the prize. The campaign also includes special OOH assets which further support small businesses, calling out the the names of nearby participating corner shops alongside a full D/OOH programme.

When buying a participating Cadbury singles chocolate bar, customers are encouraged to scan the QR code on pack to visit the campaign website bigwinwin.cadbury.co.uk to enter. All they then need to do is fill in their details, enter the barcode and batch code found on pack and press submit. They will then receive an email and will need to click on the link in the email to confirm their email address and find out if they have won a cash prize for them as well as cash for their local corner shop. An entry is only made when an entrant has clicked on the link in their email to verify their email address.

Richard Nott, Creative Director at VCCP London said: "How long have you known your local shopkeeper? For me, it's about 12 years. And for others it can be almost a whole lifetime. So to have a competition like the Big Win Win, that recognizes and rewards this unique connection we share, is really quite something. That's why, for this campaign, we wanted to capture that feeling of a shared win in a way that's every bit as intimate and real as these relationships are themselves."

Amy Lucas, Senior Brand Manager at Cadbury said: “Corner shops have always played a vital role within our local communities. In our 200th year it felt right to continue to show our ongoing support to those who have been with us since the beginning and once again give customers the chance to win cash prizes for them and their local shopkeeper. The campaign is based on the insight that winning together feels better and having heard the wonderful previous winners’ stories, we wanted to make sure our assets this year really captured that sentiment.”

Cadbury worked with creative digital agency, Bernadette and global content production studio, Girl&Bear to create OOH, retail creative and social elements as well as a dedicated campaign website.

The campaign will run from today until the 31st May across multiple channels including OOH, Radio and Social such as Youtube. It is being supported by an influence campaign run by Ogilvy PR, social from Elvis and media planning and buying managed by Publicis Media.

