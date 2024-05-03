Tango's Dangerously Potent Flavour Takes it Behind Bars

As it continues to build its “Dangerously potent flavour” brand platform, soft drink Tango has released its second campaign, featuring a unique story from behind bars that elicits some unexpectedly bold behaviour from the jailhouse warden.

Created by VCCP, the spot “Warden” is aimed at engaging with a Gen Z audience while following the heritage of Tango’s adverts from the 90s and 2000s while driving differentiation for Tango Orange against generic orange fizzy drinks.

It also follows on from last year’s comedic spot “Bust” which saw owner Britvic record a sales increase for the brand of 12.8% since last April. This has made Tango the fastest growing Fruit Flavoured Carbs brand amongst the top five in its category.

Production was led by Girl&Bear Studios while VCCP’s in-house social team c reated content for TikTok, and mSix&Partners drove media planning and buying . PR, in-store and sampling was managed by Cirkle, Initials and ID respectively.

The spot aims to land the creative idea that Tango’s dangerously potent flavour leads to outrageously bold behaviour (getting Tango’d), as the iconic brand continues on its mission to increase its market share and introduce a younger generation to the powerful taste of Tango.

The campaign breaks category norms of the soft drinks market as Tango taps into its heritage distinct position of being bold, pushing boundaries and behaving mischievously, all while retaining its classic British humour roots.

The campaign is centred around a 30” film produced by Girl&Bear Studios, VCCP’s global content creation studio.