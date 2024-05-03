Tango's prison warden tastes the fizzy flavour
VCCP
Tango's Dangerously Potent Flavour Takes it Behind Bars
Tango's second campaign from VCCP sees it continue to build its brand platform among Gen Z consumers
03 May 2024
As it continues to build its “Dangerously potent flavour” brand platform, soft drink Tango has released its second campaign, featuring a unique story from behind bars that elicits some unexpectedly bold behaviour from the jailhouse warden.
Created by VCCP, the spot “Warden” is aimed at engaging with a Gen Z audience while following the heritage of Tango’s adverts from the 90s and 2000s while driving differentiation for Tango Orange against generic orange fizzy drinks.
It also follows on from last year’s comedic spot “Bust” which saw owner Britvic record a sales increase for the brand of 12.8% since last April. This has made Tango the fastest growing Fruit Flavoured Carbs brand amongst the top five in its category.
Production was led by Girl&Bear Studios while VCCP’s in-house social team created content for TikTok, and mSix&Partners drove media planning and buying. PR, in-store and sampling was managed by Cirkle, Initials and ID respectively.
The spot aims to land the creative idea that Tango’s dangerously potent flavour leads to outrageously bold behaviour (getting Tango’d), as the iconic brand continues on its mission to increase its market share and introduce a younger generation to the powerful taste of Tango.
The campaign breaks category norms of the soft drinks market as Tango taps into its heritage distinct position of being bold, pushing boundaries and behaving mischievously, all while retaining its classic British humour roots.
The campaign is centred around a 30” film produced by Girl&Bear Studios, VCCP’s global content creation studio.
The film was directed by renowned comedic director, Ben Tonge, who directed last year’s film, ‘Bust’. In the spot, we see that ‘contraband’ has been smuggled into a prison cell. The prison warden enters the cell and asks the inmate, Pilkins, to hand the item over, to which the offender replies: “What sir? It’s just a bit of fizzy orange.” The drink is handed over to the officers who reveal a hidden can of Tango inside a fake, generic bottle of fizzy orange. “It’s Tango Orange,” the warden remarks. “The most powerful flavour on the street. Send him to the hole!”. As the prisoner is taken away, we see the warden dip his finger into the can to taste the ‘contraband’. A crazed look comes across the warden’s face, before he puts his heart and soul into dancing up and down the hall - to no music - while alarms blare and prisoners look on in hysterical confusion.
The ad features an ‘easter egg’: the Tango lab boss that was arrested in the original ‘Bust’ film is the prisoner that screams: “He’s completely Tango’d!”.
In addition to conceiving the idea for the campaign, VCCP’s in-house social specialists, the Creator Team, led on all content creation for TikTok. The social-first films consist of a series of ‘behind the scenes’ style TikTok videos, all recorded on set, including a native ‘POV’ film of the warden dancing from the point of view of the other prisoners.
Munnawar Chishty, Great Britain marketing director at Britvic, says: “Tango is back with another mischievous ad, building on our brand’s iconic roots as we continue to break boundaries within the soft drinks category. The ‘Warden’ campaign is the perfect follow-up to ‘Bust’, driving home the message that above all other competitors, Tango is the go to if you want a dangerously potent flavour.”
The campaign is supported by social content across Instagram and out-of-home (OOH) across the country. Each execution demonstrates Tango’s mischievous brand platform, with OOH displaying a can of Tango Orange front and centre, accompanied by ‘Give your tongue a citrusy spank’ or ‘Blow your oranges off’ and paid social that reads ‘Get off your face on flavour’.
George Wait, creative director at VCCP, added: “Tango is a brand with an incredible advertising heritage, one that’s always an honour and joy to work on. Following on from our campaign launch last year, ‘Warden’ is the latest instalment that we hope takes the series and the brand to a new exciting, and slightly mad place.”
The campaign will run from the 3rd May until the end August across TV, BVOD, DOOH/OOH, social and TikTok.
CREDITS
Campaign title: Warden
Client: Britvic
Advertising agency: VCCP
Executive creative director: Mark Orbine
Creative director: George Wait
Managing partner: Ed Maxwell
Account director: Victoria Goulder
Senior account manager: Courtney Markham
CSO: Max Keane
Planning director: Devin Ross
Agency TV producer: Maxine Denton
Agency creative producer: Matt Hearn
Media buying agency: M/Six
Production Company: Girl&Bear
Director: Ben Tonge
Editor: Mark Whelan, Kick the Plug (Offline) Toby Cherrill, Girl&Bear (Online)
Executive producer: Jake Hafer
Producer: Maxine Denton
Post-production company: Girl&Bear
Post producer: Maxine Denton
Grade: Steffan Perry, Company 3
Audio post-production company: Jungle
Sound engineer:: Ben Leeves
PR & Social: VCCP