Domino's coins the 'High 4' to highlight its £4 lunch deal

VCCP London worked with award-winning director Clay Weiner to create two captivating TV spots: ‘High 4-Wraps’ and ‘High 4-Pizza’. In ’High 4-Wraps’, vibrant protagonists joyfully showcase their £4 lunch wraps, embarking on a spirited ’High 4’ journey down a bustling high street. From engaging with a cab driver to exchanging high fours with a passerby on a canal boat.

Meanwhile, ‘High 4-Pizza’ shows the relatable scenario of a protagonist bringing their tantalising £4 pizza back to the office. As they share the delight of their affordable lunch discovery, the workplace comes alive with ’High 4's’ exchanged among colleagues, from the IT department to the boss, all accompanied by Domino’s famous Domin-oh-hoo-hoo sonic branding.

Harry Dromey, marketing director at Domino’s, said: “We're looking to steal our competitors' lunch. There's considerable headroom for us to grow during the day, and the £4 lunch menu gives consumers what they have been asking for; a freshly made, piping hot lunch, at a competitive price. High fours to VCCP for another cracking campaign. Let's hope it works as well IRL as it did in consumer testing.

David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London, added: “A Domino’s for four quid; surely the stuff of dreams? We needed to celebrate this crazy lunchtime value in a way worthy of the brand”.

The campaign will run throughout the UK until the 5 May across TVS, BVOD, VOD, Social, Radio and OOH and digital with media planning and buying led by Havas Media UK and PR managed by One Green Bean.