Domino's coins the 'High 4' to highlight its £4 lunch deal

The integrated campaign was created with VCCP London

By Creative Salon

22 April 2024

Pizza delivery company Domino’s has unveiled an integrated campaign that introduces its new lunchtime offering - a tasty £4 lunch menu, with its agency of record VCCP London.

The new lunchtime menu features two irresistible product offerings curated for the lunch crowd, including the Hot & Cheesy Wrap and the Cheeky Little Pizza. Central to the campaign is the innovative ‘High 4’ concept, developed to introduce their new £4 lunch options. This spotlights the affordability and appeal of Domino's lunch offerings, tailor-made for a satisfying lunchtime experience.

VCCP London worked with award-winning director Clay Weiner to create two captivating TV spots: ‘High 4-Wraps’ and ‘High 4-Pizza’. In ’High 4-Wraps’, vibrant protagonists joyfully showcase their £4 lunch wraps, embarking on a spirited ’High 4’ journey down a bustling high street. From engaging with a cab driver to exchanging high fours with a passerby on a canal boat.

Meanwhile, ‘High 4-Pizza’ shows the relatable scenario of a protagonist bringing their tantalising £4 pizza back to the office. As they share the delight of their affordable lunch discovery, the workplace comes alive with ’High 4's’ exchanged among colleagues, from the IT department to the boss, all accompanied by Domino’s famous Domin-oh-hoo-hoo sonic branding.

Harry Dromey, marketing director at Domino’s, said: “We're looking to steal our competitors' lunch. There's considerable headroom for us to grow during the day, and the £4 lunch menu gives consumers what they have been asking for; a freshly made, piping hot lunch, at a competitive price. High fours to VCCP for another cracking campaign. Let's hope it works as well IRL as it did in consumer testing.

David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London, added: “A Domino’s for four quid; surely the stuff of dreams? We needed to celebrate this crazy lunchtime value in a way worthy of the brand”.

The campaign will run throughout the UK until the 5 May across TVS, BVOD, VOD, Social, Radio and OOH and digital with media planning and buying led by Havas Media UK and PR managed by One Green Bean.

