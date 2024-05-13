Chin chin: J2O 'Poshos' push the brand's mocktails range

The spot pokes fun at the extreme behaviour of the upper classes to create premium perceptions of the new mocktails range. We see two people sat in a sunny garden sipping on J2O Mocktails. “Oi oi, cheeky mojito mocko?” The characters create their own names for the drinks using posh slang, such as ‘Dacquers’ and ‘Marty Nay Nay’. As the spot continues, the conversation gets harder to understand as the poshness escalates, eventually turning into indecipherable babble. The end frame shows the full mocktails range and restores normality as a voiceover says “J2O mocktails? They’re well posh”. Humorous small print on the end frame reads: ‘Send your butler to the soft drinks aisle’.

The campaign is supported by an additional 20” film, two six second special edits which will also run across YouTube.

Munnawar Chishty, Great Britain marketing director at Britvic said: “With this new campaign for J2O Mocktails we continue our mission to break boundaries within the soft drinks category. ‘They’re well posh’ lands a compelling message about the premium nature of our new range in a brilliantly original and humorous way.”

George Wait, creative director at VCCP said: “For our J2O mocktails campaign we set out to exaggerate the poshness of the products by satirising the tropes of the very poshest members of society. With dialogue that ranges from the ridiculous to the completely incomprehensible, our campaign aimed to deliver the simple message that poshos love mockos! (‘Mockos’ meaning J2O mocktails for those of us that didn’t attend Eton.)”

Credits

Campaign title: they’re well posh

Client: Britvic (J2O)

Advertising agency: VCCP

Creative director: George Wait

Copywriter and art director: George Wait

Managing partner: Ed Maxwell

Account director: Victoria Goulder

Senior account manager: Courtney Markham

CSO: Max Keane

Planning director: Sophie Binns

Agency creative producer: Matt Hearn & Sam Mukherjee

Media buying agency: MSIX

Media planner: MSIX

Production company: Girl&Bear

Director: Ben Tonge

Editor: Kyle Jon Shephard

Executive producer: Simon Plant

Producer: Tosin Lepe

Production assistant: Pena Iiyambo

Post-production company: Company3/Framestore

Post producer: Edwin Elkington/Semley Wilkinson

Colourist: Stefan Perry

Audio post-production company: 5A Studios

Sound engineer: Chips Paul

Photographer: Farihah Chowdhury

Designer: Leila Amin