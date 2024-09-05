Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
‘Break Better’ for KitKat by VML
KitKat’s new campaign 'Break Better' takes aim at the challenges of finding quality rests in today’s relentless pace of life. Building on the brand's enduring tagline, 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat,' the campaign highlights the struggle many face in achieving meaningful rest amid constant distractions and pressures. Created by VML, the fully integrated campaign spans TV, online video, out-of-home, social and influencer, and will go live across the world, starting with the UK, followed by the rest of Europe, Canada and Australia. The campaign will be further adapted for different countries across the globe.
‘Now Just Got Even Better’ for Deliveroo by Pablo London
The first campaign to promote Deliveroo’s loyalty programme ‘Plus’ has been developed by Pablo London alongside a new brand platform for the company. The 30-second spot, developed by the agency and produced by BlinkInk and Deliveroo’s internal creative studio, will run across Europe and the Middle East over the coming months. It aims to convey to customers that every moment can be better by ordering through the online platform while also promoting Deliveroo Plus.
'Jaffas gonna Jaff' for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes by TBWA\London
With the launch of a visually striking special build by TBWA\London, McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes is inviting consumers to experience its latest deliciously quirky Cola Bottle flavour treats. Why Cola Bottle Jaffas? Why the Jaffa not? Because Jaffa Cakes claims it is what it does best - different, original, and proudly weird. Set in the vibrant streets of Brixton, London, the eye-catching, brightly-coloured special build has been created and designed by TBWA, built by Grand Visual and Build Hollywood and planned by Talon and MG OMD. The build features life-like machinery, complete with an array of tubes, pipes, and mechanisms. At the heart of this confectionary spectacle, passersby can pull a massive handle to witness the magical process that transforms classic cola bottles into scrumptious Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle right before their eyes - and then try one of the tasty treats.
1/3
2/3
3/3
'Pay Less with More Card' for Morrisons by Leo Burnett UK
Morrisons is doubling down on its commitment to the ‘More Card’ loyalty scheme with a fresh new brand platform and a multi-platform campaign. Created by Leo Burnett, the ‘Pay Less with More Card’ campaign aims to boost sign-ups and encourage regular use by highlighting the big savings customers can score through exclusive lower prices. The campaign features two lighthearted 30-second ads featuring customers who are a bit baffled by just how much they’re saving.
Nando's Peri-Ketchup by New Commercial Arts
Promoting its Peri-Ketchup, Nando’s has released a campaign that showcases the love that consumers have for using the product at home. The film, created by New Commercial Arts (NCA) and produced by Armoury is set during a meal among friends where one of the four disgusts the rest by using an excessive amount of red sauce on their meal. They cannot hide how appalling they think this is until she reveals that she is pouring Nando’s Peri-Ketchup which explains her actions.
Ashley Roberts as the new face of Extra Flamin’ Hot by VCCP
Two weeks after her highly publicised red carpet sweat-shaming, Pussycat Doll and Heart Radio breakfast DJ Ashley Roberts appears to have turned the tables. She has been named the face of Extra Flamin’ Hot Snacks, a brand that revels in the physical reactions their spicy products elicit. Recognising a fitting opportunity, Extra Flamin’ Hot and Good Relations (part of VCCP) chose to highlight Roberts as their new dewy ambassador, embracing her very natural response to heat.
'Fashion Now Does Homeware' for Tesco by BBH London and EssenceMediacom
To promote its newly revamped range of curated and style home items, Tesco has released a campaign that showcases how fashionable its F&F Home can be. The “Fashion Now Does Homeware” campaign from BBH London features pieces of original apparel made from hundreds of items of homeware including; cushions, plates and cutlery, designed and created by artist Thomas Bird. No AI or CGI was used to create any of the outfits or shots, with all items painstakingly made by hand, using hundreds of plates, and 500 spoons and forks.
Gigaclear by The Gate
Full fibre broadband provider Gigaclear sends its brand mascot on a mission to champion rural villages and towns across the UK. In the second instalment of its brand campaign “The Giganaut” which started last year and was created by The Gate, sees the visored hero return to persuade customers to move away from broadband connections that use outdated copper and part-fibre wires to their cabinet. It highlights its contrast, that Gigaclear provides customers with a full-fibre solution, which delivers ultrafast internet directly into people’s homes across rural Britain. The campaign introduces a new character promoting old-fashioned, outdated technology to rural Britain.
'Paddy Power Games Password Idents' by BBH London
Paddy Power’s best-known brand ambassadors, soap stars Danny Dyer, Shaun Williamson and ex-England footballer Peter Crouch, are set to star in ITV1 and ITVX's brand new game show Password…during the ad breaks. The top telly talent represents Irish entertainment brand Paddy Power Games, who revealed the details of their first sponsorship on primetime TV, which broadcasted on 31 August.The celebs will front a range of hilarious idents during Password, a US smash hit series set to take UK audiences by storm across the next seven weeks.
'Carabao Cup Idents' for Intuit QuickBooks by FCB London
FCB London has crafted a series of new idents for Intuit QuickBooks for it Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup coverage. The idents feature comical conversations between two commentators as they discuss football action…and business finances. The idents bring to life the quirky, fun, and playful personality of the QuickBooks brand. The idents will run as break bumpers during the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports throughout the competition. FCB London has created 12 different idents (2 x 15 seconds and 10 x 5 seconds) covering a whole host of football and accounting topics, from performance to adapting to conditions.
'This Counts As Care' for Carers UK by MullenLowe
MullenLowe and Carers UK have joined forces to redefine how unpaid care is perceived and encourage individuals to identify as carers earlier. 'This Counts As Care' addresses a critical issue: many people who care for family, friends, or neighbours don’t see themselves as carers, viewing their actions as a natural part of their relationships. This mindset often delays access to essential support services, which the campaign aims to change by emphasizing that all forms of care, regardless of the relationship, truly count.
Wickes by St Luke's
St Luke’s, has created a fully customisable OOH campaign to raise awareness locally for home improvement retailer Wickes, and to herald the opening of new stores nationally. The creative recreates a blue-ribbon cutting ceremony for new stores, using tools from Wickes – including garden shears, pipe-cutters and a saw – to reinforce the items that can be purchased at the DIY store. The campaign features a punchy OOH format to support local promotion and community activity, and can be tailored to fit a pre-opening campaign, where the ribbon has yet to be cut. Or, post a new store opening, with the ribbon freshly cut. And can be personalised with the location and address of the new store, as well as key messages aimed at a trade audience.
1/2
2/2