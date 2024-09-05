Work Of The Week

'Jaffas gonna Jaff' for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes by TBWA\London

With the launch of a visually striking special build by TBWA\London, McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes is inviting consumers to experience its latest deliciously quirky Cola Bottle flavour treats. Why Cola Bottle Jaffas? Why the Jaffa not? Because Jaffa Cakes claims it is what it does best - different, original, and proudly weird. Set in the vibrant streets of Brixton, London, the eye-catching, brightly-coloured special build has been created and designed by TBWA, built by Grand Visual and Build Hollywood and planned by Talon and MG OMD. The build features life-like machinery, complete with an array of tubes, pipes, and mechanisms. At the heart of this confectionary spectacle, passersby can pull a massive handle to witness the magical process that transforms classic cola bottles into scrumptious Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle right before their eyes - and then try one of the tasty treats.