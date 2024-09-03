Intuit QuickBooks Scores Big with Playful Idents Blending Football and Finance on Sky Sports
The campaign, by FCB London features commentator chat with business insights
03 September 2024
FCB London has crafted a series of new idents for Intuit QuickBooks for it Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup coverage.
The idents feature comical conversations between two commentators as they discuss football action…and business finances. The idents bring to life the quirky, fun, and playful personality of the QuickBooks brand.
The idents will run as break bumpers during the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports throughout the competition. FCB London has created 12 different idents (2 x 15 seconds and 10 x 5 seconds) covering a whole host of football and accounting topics, from performance to adapting to conditions.
The EFL spots follow the idents released earlier this summer to support QuickBook’s sponsorship of the England cricket games screened on Sky Sports, as part of the brand’s mission to target accountants and small business owners, many of whom are football fans.
CREDITS
FCB London
Creative director Ben Usher
Creative director Rob Farren
Art director / Copywriter Gerard Roda
Business director Katie Savelli
Account director Michael Freeman
Account manager Pooja Daswani
Senior strategist Anna Green
Production partner Nikki Chapman
Producer Rachael Clarke
Producer Will Parnell
Agency director / Editor Charlie Coombes
Production co. 456 Studios
Post-production / Animation 1920vfx
Sound James Lyme
Inutit
Principal brand strategy manager Louise Gaffney
Martin Dyhouse head of Sponsorship
Michael Benjamin director of Marketing