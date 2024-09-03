Screenshot 2024-09-02 at 113906

Intuit QuickBooks Scores Big with Playful Idents Blending Football and Finance on Sky Sports

The campaign, by FCB London features commentator chat with business insights

By Creative Salon

03 September 2024

FCB London has crafted a series of new idents for Intuit QuickBooks for it Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup coverage.

The idents feature comical conversations between two commentators as they discuss football action…and business finances. The idents bring to life the quirky, fun, and playful personality of the QuickBooks brand.

The idents will run as break bumpers during the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports throughout the competition. FCB London has created 12 different idents (2 x 15 seconds and 10 x 5 seconds) covering a whole host of football and accounting topics, from performance to adapting to conditions.

The EFL spots follow the idents released earlier this summer to support QuickBook’s sponsorship of the England cricket games screened on Sky Sports, as part of the brand’s mission to target accountants and small business owners, many of whom are football fans.

CREDITS

FCB London

Creative director Ben Usher

Creative director Rob Farren

Art director / Copywriter Gerard Roda

Business director Katie Savelli

Account director Michael Freeman

Account manager Pooja Daswani

Senior strategist Anna Green

Production partner Nikki Chapman

Producer Rachael Clarke

Producer Will Parnell

Agency director / Editor Charlie Coombes

Production co. 456 Studios

Post-production / Animation 1920vfx

Sound James Lyme

Inutit

Principal brand strategy manager Louise Gaffney

Martin Dyhouse head of Sponsorship

Michael Benjamin director of Marketing

