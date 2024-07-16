Andrex supports England football team during 'squeaky bum time'

Building on the 'Squeaky Bum Time' phrase – a football term coined by Sir Alex Ferguson for when things get tense – the brand also ran OOH ads in Manchester and London, with media buying handled by PHD and London Lite.

Both executions were part of Andrex’s 'Get Comfortable' brand platform created by FCB London. Launched in March this year across TV, OOH and VOD, the platform is based around the truth that too many Brits are held back by their prudery and embarrassment about going to the toilet, and don’t have a healthy relationship with their bodily functions, which Andrex, the UK’s biggest toilet paper brand, is aiming to tackle head on.

Speaking about the work, Kyle Harman-Turner, ECD at FCB London said: “The “Get Comfortable” platform is enabling Andrex to go from a brand without a voice in culture, to one that has generated over 10 million impressions on X [formerly Twitter] alone. Thanks to a massive team effort from everyone at FCB London, we were able to tap into the Euros and help break down the taboos around the subject.”

As England prepared to play Switzerland in the Quarter finals earlier this month, Andrex also ran a full-page ad in the Sports section of The Times on Saturday 6 July, encouraging Jude and the entire nation to 'Hold Nothing Back'.