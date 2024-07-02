FCB and D&AD help industry newcomers understand advertising jargon

Owen Lee, chief creative officer at FCB London added: “FCB’s aim is to make the transition into advertising as smooth and easy to understand as possible. The beauty of this tool is that it reduces the barrier to entry, or even the barrier once you’re inside, by revealing the meaning behind the jargon. The easily accessible website will be sure to empower young creatives, strategists, and account managers to produce their best work and feel confident whilst doing it.”

Through the partnership with D&AD , AdVocab will be an invaluable tool for D&AD Shift students in London, New York, Sydney, Berlin and Hamburg, thanks to the way the award-winning night school provides free industry-led tuition for self-taught creatives entering the advertising, design and creative industry from outside traditional pathways.

Paul Drake, foundation director, D&AD commented: “Advertising is full of jargon which not only creates a barrier for people accessing our industry but can also lead to awkward onboarding experiences for new starters. This tool is an easy way for people to learn and understand advertising jargon, particularly for those not coming into the industry via traditional pathways.”

AdVocab website can be viewed here: https://www.advocab.com/

AdVocab is launching at D&AD’s New Blood Festival 3-4 July 2024 at London’s Protein Studios, sign up here to attend.