Tutoring, 'creative crack' and short stories: Kyle Harman-Turner's creative inspirations

Frank Sinatra Has A Cold

I love these short stories by Gay Telese, who was a journalist for The New York Times and Esquire in the 60’s.

Each presents a ‘challenge’ and a way of flipping the negative into a positive.

The title refers to the winter of 1965, when Telese went on a job to profile Sinatra, only to find he was under the weather and unwilling to be interviewed.

Whilst most would admit defeat, he persists with the job, talking to family, friends, associates, to build a wonderful profile of the man, that becomes one of the most celebrated pieces of journalism ever written… I particularly love the description; “Sinatra with a cold is Picasso without paint, Ferrari without fuel.”

Another favourite story in the book is ‘The Brave Tailors of Maida’, published in April 1988.

The factories would make clothes for the mafioso of the time. One of the apprentices accidentally cuts through the knee of the suit on the day of collection.

The same apprentice ingeniously asks everyone in the factory to take off their trousers, cut slits into their knees, and resew. They invent the ‘knee pleat’ and the mafioso boss goes down as the best dressed guy in town.

I’ll stop spoiling the other endings for you now…