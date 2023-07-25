Au natural, nostalgia and expressive typography: the design trends for 2024

Nostalgia, baby

It’s no secret that 90’s and 00’s nostalgia has come back in a big way in recent years. Not just in graphic design but in fashion too – one feeds into the other. This year I can already see us moving even further back to the warm and fuzzy 70’s nostalgia: considered typography, serifs full of character, and photography that feels manual. It feels evocative and full of personality – something that I think we’re all craving in the flat digital world we’ve become accustomed to.

Expressive typography

This one’s been brewing a while – with the unveiling of Wolff Olin’s new logo last year and rebrands like Le Shuttle (Eurotunnel) it’s clear that typography, when crafted, can communicate far more than just words. It can communicate a mood, a product, a service, a feeling – anything, really. Monotype’s type trends report describes this as Quirk – “a willingness to try something unexpected, to stand out, to speak differently”. The report is mega interesting, you should give it a read.