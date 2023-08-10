Why Design Is Agencies' New Competitive Edge

"In the past, agencies haven’t always recognised designers as visual problem solvers," adds Ted Smith, head of design at BMB. "They were used more as graphic stylists, or technicians to be given prescriptive instruction. This led to ‘design’ meaning something completely different within agencies."

However, Smith claims that the definition is changing. "With more outputs and busier creatives, designers are being given more responsibility and opportunities to apply design thinking to projects, which has helped to evolve the perception of design in advertising."

Some agencies that actively involve design in the creative process, as observed by Stephanie McArdle, the head of design at Droga5 London, have produced visually captivating and engaging work. This success has prompted other agencies to follow suit. McArdle notes: “Visual thinkers often gravitate towards this role as it allows them to have a more hands-on approach and influence the final outcome. However, I find it more interesting when agencies embrace a collaborative process and value input from both designers and creatives.” She emphasises that isolated or siloed approaches often stem from insecurity and lack of collaboration, which rarely lead to good results.

By fully supporting and integrating design alongside creative teams, agencies can showcase the breadth of talent and skills within their advertising studios, ultimately fostering innovation, maintaining a competitive edge in the industry. and attracting the best design talent. Dan Beckett, head of art at The&Partnership, highlights the evolving role of designers, stating: “By promoting its design work, the agency sends a powerful message to candidates that the agency recognises the contribution designers make and the importance of well-conceived and beautifully executed work.” Design should not be seen as a mere cosmetic touch-up but as an integral and strategic component of campaigns.

"As the industry evolves, designers are now being elevated and held in high regard alongside creative teams," agrees Simon Dilks, deputy head of design at AMV BBDO. "It is crucial for agencies to acknowledge the significance of design as a key aspect of their offerings to clients. It not only helps them stay competitive but also generates excitement within the industry."

And good design increasingly matters to consumers too. Liam Thomas of Grey London emphasises the importance of design in the changing landscape of consumer behaviour, stating: "The newer generation of consumers actually cares about aesthetics and interacts with brands in new ways. Brands now need to be super authentic, and design plays a significant role in shifting these perceptions."

Meeting the Demands of Modern Clients

Today, clients are seeking more from design teams than ever before. The bar has risen and brands are seeking greater levels of expertise and creativity.

“We’re seeing more and more branding projects that require conceptual thinking at brand level and organisational skills for design system development,” says McArdle. “We’ve [Droga5] been hiring designers with branding backgrounds. This type of work is alongside the fame-driving campaign work we’ve always been doing, so our team is a diverse mix of designers from various backgrounds to handle the breadth of work. Each designer brings their own angle to our collaborative hot pot.”

Her ambition is simple. To make interesting work that feels new and fresh but also makes a genuine difference and impact.