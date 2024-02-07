Embracing Slow Design: Building Lasting Brand Equity in a Fast-Paced World

Add to that the strategic foundations IBM’s design philosophy was built on, in combination with a seemingly endless stream of brilliant comms work over the past few decades, and IBM’s lasting influence on brand identity design becomes apparent. But it doesn’t just stop there. At IBM their mantra of ‘good design’ filters down throughout everything they do. It permeates every facet of the IBM organisation, and this is what makes them one of my personal favourites. IBM has shown us what ‘slow design’ can do for a brand’s long-term success. There seems to be a clear understanding at IBM that good things take time. IBM’s CEO Thomas J. Watson Jr, who at the time hired Paul Rand to redesign their brand identity, summed it up best when he said that: “good design is good business”. I think he might have had a point.

Camille Yin, head of Brand Design, Accenture Song

In a world that seems to sprint forward at a crazy speed, the concept of "slow" might initially appear commercially unsound. The answer might be to rebrand "slow." Slow design isn't about lethargy; it's about intentionality, quality, and sustainability.

Advocating for taking the time to understand problems deeply and crafting solutions with care and purpose, slow design is a departure from the culture of rapid production and quick fixes that often sacrifice meaning and quality for efficiency's sake. It’s about producing less waste for better results.

Because at the end of the day, corporations aren't chasing speed; they're after efficiency and relevancy. By giving ourselves the space to think, explore, and innovate, we can break free from the homogeneity of regurgitated ideas and create truly unique and impactful work.

For me, slow design and brand thinking are strongly intertwined. Slow design involves understanding your brand deeply and making intentional choices that contribute to its story and identity.

In a world where brands are judged not only on their products but also on their values and impact, slow design offers a roadmap for building meaningful connections with customers. By eschewing the pressure to constantly innovate for the sake of innovation, brands can focus on what truly matters: creating products and experiences that resonate with their audience on a deeper level.

Slow design isn't about standing still; it's about moving forward with purpose.

For brands looking to embrace the principles of slow design, the journey can seem daunting. But slow design isn't about lethargy; it's about making intentional choices that align with your brand's story and resonate with your audience.

Experimentation is important, but it must be done with purpose and intention. Before jumping on the latest trend, ask yourself: Does this add to our brand's story? Will it resonate with our audience? Is it consistent with our values and identity? If the answer is yes, then by all means, explore and innovate. But if not, don't be afraid to stay true to your brand's roots and resist the temptation to chase after fleeting trends.

Consistency isn’t just about visual aesthetics; it's about embodying your brand's mindset, behaviors, and attitude in everything you do. By staying true to who you are as a brand and what you stand for, you'll build a loyal following that values authenticity and consistency above all else.

Remember that good brands last longer than humans, so don’t let individual endeavors jeopardize your brand.

One brand that exemplifies successful implementation of slow design principles is Patagonia.