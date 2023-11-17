Pitch It Up: Is there a better way to win new business?

Julian Douglas, CEO and vice-chairman, VCCP International

Pitching in advertising can be a double-edged sword. On the good side, it’s a golden ticket for advertisers to find business-transforming ideas and the lifeblood for agencies looking to land new business. It’s all about beating your competition, demonstrating what you can do and for the whole team getting that win can be a game-changer.

But here’s the catch - we’ve got ourselves in a doom loop of pitching for everything, even the small projects that really don’t need it. And that is leading to a whole lot of wasted effort and resources. Not to mention, it’s more expensive, and not just in pounds and pence, but in the toll it’s taking on the team and the environment.

The truth is, no one’s got the time to spare - neither client nor agency - and the constant push, especially with hybrid and remote work, is cranking up the pressure, leading to negative outcomes. It’s no surprise we’re seeing some of the best people in the business calling it quits.

So, it’s clear that things need to change. Historical attempts to recalibrate pitching practices fell short, but today's heightened consciousness around these issues and a collective determination offer new hope. Today most companies are aligned with ESG goals, seeking to minimise waste and promote diversity and well-being. With this in mind, pitching the way we always have done just doesn’t fit.

Enter the Pitch Positive Pledge. Launched on Mental Health Awareness Week 2022, it is an industry-wide commitment to actually live up to the words we all say in our corporate purpose statements and ESG reports. It’s making pitching work for us, not against us. We are aiming for a healthier approach that respects the people involved, cuts down on waste, keeps costs reasonable, and still delivers outstanding work. It's about getting back to pitches that are worthwhile and positive – for everyone involved. If you haven’t signed up yet, click on the link below. And if you have, then remember your promise the next time you pitch.