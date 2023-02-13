Ready. Set. Pitch. But Sustainably: how new business is changing

As businesses and brands face the challenges of high inflation, ongoing talent shortages, the cost-of-living crisis and continued socio-political disruption they are forced to be more cautious and explore short-term measures to mitigate the impact on their business. At times like these, marketing and communications budgets can be hit hard. Now more than ever, CEOs and CFOs need to be convinced of the power of commercial creativity to drive business and brand growth. And that’s a tough debate to have when budgets are limited and they have many competing investment priorities.

There were moments in 2022 when there appeared to be a frenzy of pitches as brands refocused post-pandemic. But the number and type of pitches in play at the start of 2023 seems to have depleted.

This may be down to cost pressures placing a focus on the short-term in many companies but as veterans of our industry know, brand building and balancing the short and long-term is critical to growth. Brands need to ensure they have the right strategic and creative partners in place, combined with flawless creative execution - something which should provide new business opportunities for agencies. But it can be a difficult argument to win sometimes in corporate boardrooms. Ensuring marketers have the rationale and evidence to win these arguments is key.

A slowing in the number of pitch opportunities may not be such a bad thing if the quality and execution of those pitches improves. In 2022, during mental health awareness week, the IPA and ISBA launched the Pitch Positive Pledge – with the intention of improving the behaviours of agencies and marketers for the benefit of people, planet and profit. An excellent initiative which has 278 signatories at the time of writing. However, in our recent experience the behaviours and principles incorporated in the Pledge have still to become part of the ‘culture’ of pitching for many clients and their prospective agencies.

For example, some marketers continue to ask too much of agencies in the pitch process, and some agencies ‘over-service’ the pitch process by trying to engage with the client teams too frequently and distracting themselves and the client teams from the main task.