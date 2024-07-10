Intuit QuickBooks accounts for cricket fans with Sky Sports idents

FCB London has created a series of sponsorship idents for Intuit QuickBooks to support its sponsorship of this summer’s England cricket tournaments screened on Sky Sports.

Breaking on 10 July during England’s first Test match with the West Indies, the idents feature wry conversations between three talking cricket stumps. The accounting software brand is looking to target accounting professionals and small business owners many of whom are England cricket fans. The idents bring to life the quirky, fun, and playful personality of the Intuit QuickBooks brand. A voiceover tells viewers: “Don’t get stumped – Intuit QuickBooks”.