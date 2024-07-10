intuit quickbooks fcb sky sports idents cricket

Intuit QuickBooks accounts for cricket fans with Sky Sports idents

The sponsorship campaign, created by FCB London, targets Englands cricket fans - many of whom are accounting professionals and small business owners

By Creative Salon

10 July 2024

FCB London has created a series of sponsorship idents for Intuit QuickBooks to support its sponsorship of this summer’s England cricket tournaments screened on Sky Sports.

Breaking on 10 July during England’s first Test match with the West Indies, the idents feature wry conversations between three talking cricket stumps. The accounting software brand is looking to target accounting professionals and small business owners many of whom are England cricket fans. The idents bring to life the quirky, fun, and playful personality of the Intuit QuickBooks brand. A voiceover tells viewers: “Don’t get stumped – Intuit QuickBooks”.

The idents will run as break bumpers during England Test matches and T20 games on Sky Sports throughout the summer. FCB London has created 12 different idents featuring the comical cricket stumps to run during the coverage.

The three cricket stumps, complete with eyes and mouths, commentate on cricket games and make amusing asides, double-entendres and allusions to business practices.

FCB was named the global creative agency for Intuit Quickbooks last year following a creative review.

Credits

Production credits

Rachael Clarke: 456 Studios Producer

Johnny Russell: 456 Studios director

Max Brunner: DOP

MXM Casting: Casting

James Lyme: Audio

Nick Parish: Editor

Electric Theatre Collective: Grade

Agency credits

Katie Savelli: Business Director

Jessica Giles, Austin Hamilton: Creative Directors

Rupert Thornborough: Senior Copywriter

Lou Bogue: Senior Art Director

Rachael Clarke: Creative Producer

Pooja Daswani: Senior Account Manager

Client credits

Michael Benjamin: Marketing Director

Louise Gaffney: Senior Brand Strategy Manager

Martin Dyhouse: Head of Sponsorship

Madison Morey: Media Campaign Planner

Dario Lofish: Creative Lead

Steve Hunt: Senior Media Manager

