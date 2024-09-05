Nando's Aims to be the Alternative Red Sauce at Mealtimes

Alongside the hero film, NCA also activated a larger-than-life seven-metre tall inflatable ketchup bottle outside Spitalfields’s Market in London to drive awareness of the product.

The campaign will run across social media, out-of-home advertising, and radio with media planning and buying through Zenith.

The film was directed by Rollo Hollins who comments: “I loved making this one, casting a bunch of wild reactions is basically my dream job, especially so for the gang at NCA who pushed for such a fun creative. Mark, our editor had an assembly cut in minutes - deciding which reactions of out of the plethora of mad takes we got on the day took all the hours afterward. Our cast were heroes - our lead Boo’s eye twitch is exactly the same as in her casting tape and never wavered through any take. If you look closely there is a fifth face we cast that sneaks in right at the end.”