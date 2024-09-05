Nando's Aims to be the Alternative Red Sauce at Mealtimes
The campaign, created by New Commercial Arts, promotes the brand's Peri-ketchup
05 September 2024
Promoting its Peri-Ketchup, Nando’s has released a campaign that showcases the love that consumers have for using the product at home.
The film, created by New Commercial Arts (NCA) and produced by Armoury is set during a meal among friends where one of the four disgusts the rest by using an excessive amount of red sauce on their meal. They cannot hide how appalling they think this is until she reveals that she is pouring Nando’s Peri-Ketchup which explains her actions.
Alongside the hero film, NCA also activated a larger-than-life seven-metre tall inflatable ketchup bottle outside Spitalfields’s Market in London to drive awareness of the product.
The campaign will run across social media, out-of-home advertising, and radio with media planning and buying through Zenith.
The film was directed by Rollo Hollins who comments: “I loved making this one, casting a bunch of wild reactions is basically my dream job, especially so for the gang at NCA who pushed for such a fun creative. Mark, our editor had an assembly cut in minutes - deciding which reactions of out of the plethora of mad takes we got on the day took all the hours afterward. Our cast were heroes - our lead Boo’s eye twitch is exactly the same as in her casting tape and never wavered through any take. If you look closely there is a fifth face we cast that sneaks in right at the end.”
