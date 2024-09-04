Tesco Campaign Makes F&F Home Items Fashionable

To promote its newly revamped range of curated and style home items, Tesco has released a campaign that showcases how fashionable its F&F Home can be.

The “Fashion Now Does Homeware” campaign features pieces of original apparel made from hundreds of items of homeware including; cushions, plates and cutlery, designed and created by artist Thomas Bird.

No AI or CGI was used to create any of the outfits or shots, with all items painstakingly made by hand, using hundreds of plates, and 500 spoons and forks.