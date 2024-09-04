Tesco Campaign Makes F&F Home Items Fashionable
The BBH London-created work promotes the super market chain's homeware range
04 September 2024
To promote its newly revamped range of curated and style home items, Tesco has released a campaign that showcases how fashionable its F&F Home can be.
The “Fashion Now Does Homeware” campaign features pieces of original apparel made from hundreds of items of homeware including; cushions, plates and cutlery, designed and created by artist Thomas Bird.
No AI or CGI was used to create any of the outfits or shots, with all items painstakingly made by hand, using hundreds of plates, and 500 spoons and forks.
The campaign will run across the UK on TV, OOH, print, and social from 4 September for four weeks.
Jan Marchant, CEO at F&F Home, says: “Fashion now does homeware. Our clothing customers always want to stay ahead of the latest trends and get great value for money, without compromising on quality. With this exciting first foray into homeware, we’re really pleased to be able to help deliver this same commitment in the home space, with both statement and staple pieces to work with all-manner of styles and tastes.”
Uche Ezugwu, creative director, BBH London, adds: “What I love about this is there’s absolutely nothing fake here. No AI or CGI was used to create any of the outfits. The brilliant Thomas Bird painstakingly made all the outfits by hand.”
Media planning and buying was handled by EssenceMediacom.
CREDITS
Campaign title: Fashion Now Does Homeware Advertising agency: BBH London
Deputy executive creative director: Felipe Guimares
Creative directors: Karen Davidson, Uche Ezugwu
Associate creative director: Zoe Stott
Copywriter: Ed Ryder
Art director: Jo Craig
Agency film producer: Tina Mwazange
Agency print producer: Pippa White
Head of design: Liam Thomas
Designer: Ant Jones, Adam Buckland
Planner's: Jess Garlick, Salwa Ainaqi, and Saskia Jones
Business lead: Anna Rosenthal
Account directors: Sammy Mendel
Account manager: Ashleigh Jacobs
Social director: Tom Newman
Social account manager: Phoebe Evans
Client: Tesco Home and Clothing
Managing director of home and clothing : Jan Marchant marketing director of home and clothing : Sarah Parmar
Head of brand and communications of home: Rachel Nooney
Campaign manager of home: Megan Middleton
Media agency: EssenceMediaCom