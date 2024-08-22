owl

Animals Show Their Appreciation For Design Through Audi's Love Stories

The social and digital campaign from BBH features three films each capturing a creature interacting with a feature within its new electric vehicle

By Creative Salon

22 August 2024

Audi is showcasing its reputation for innovative design through a series of films that feature creatures appreciating elements of the new EV model, such as its headlights, ambient internal lighting and integrated headrest speakers.

The campaign from BBH London, titled ‘Audi Design Love Stories’, features three films that communicate the Vorsprung durch Technik brand philosophy while promoting the SQ6 e-tron fully electric SUV.

Each film focuses on an animal, with a moth at the forefront of the hero film titled ‘Love at First Light’ as it explores the headlights at the front of the vehicle. Two supporting spots continue that theme with fish seen swimming inside the car in ‘Aqua Aquarium’ and an owl listening to the mood music from the comfort of the passenger seat in ‘Owl’.

Running across social media and digital channels, the films were directed and animated by The Berry Boys, with animation support from TAPE. 

CREDITS 

Campaign title: Audi Design Love Stories

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve 

Executive creative director: Nick Gill

Creative director: Uche Ezugwu 

Copywriter: Nick Gill 

Joint chief strategy officer: Will Lion

Planner: Rob Meiklejohn

Managing Partner: Bobbie Gannon

Senior account director: Philip Mattinson

Account manager: Georgia Hanscott 

Agency film producer: Nicole Southey

Media agency: PHD 

Animation Directors: Ryan Burnham and Luke Robson (The Berry Boys)

Production + Post Company: The Berry

Character Animation: TAPE

Senior Creative Producer: Andy Daly

Motion Design Supervision: Jamal Bennett

Assistant Post-Producers: Mariella Driskell, Alex Burnham and Nell Clacher

Finance Director: Jeanette Lilley

Executive Producer (character animation): Viktorija Cook

Sound studio: Little Things

Sound engineer: James Clark

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.