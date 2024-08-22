Animals Show Their Appreciation For Design Through Audi's Love Stories

Audi is showcasing its reputation for innovative design through a series of films that feature creatures appreciating elements of the new EV model, such as its headlights, ambient internal lighting and integrated headrest speakers.

The campaign from BBH London, titled ‘Audi Design Love Stories’, features three films that communicate the Vorsprung durch Technik brand philosophy while promoting the SQ6 e-tron fully electric SUV.

Each film focuses on an animal, with a moth at the forefront of the hero film titled ‘Love at First Light’ as it explores the headlights at the front of the vehicle. Two supporting spots continue that theme with fish seen swimming inside the car in ‘Aqua Aquarium’ and an owl listening to the mood music from the comfort of the passenger seat in ‘Owl’.

Running across social media and digital channels, the films were directed and animated by The Berry Boys, with animation support from TAPE.