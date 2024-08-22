Animals Show Their Appreciation For Design Through Audi's Love Stories
The social and digital campaign from BBH features three films each capturing a creature interacting with a feature within its new electric vehicle
Audi is showcasing its reputation for innovative design through a series of films that feature creatures appreciating elements of the new EV model, such as its headlights, ambient internal lighting and integrated headrest speakers.
The campaign from BBH London, titled ‘Audi Design Love Stories’, features three films that communicate the Vorsprung durch Technik brand philosophy while promoting the SQ6 e-tron fully electric SUV.
Each film focuses on an animal, with a moth at the forefront of the hero film titled ‘Love at First Light’ as it explores the headlights at the front of the vehicle. Two supporting spots continue that theme with fish seen swimming inside the car in ‘Aqua Aquarium’ and an owl listening to the mood music from the comfort of the passenger seat in ‘Owl’.
Running across social media and digital channels, the films were directed and animated by The Berry Boys, with animation support from TAPE.
CREDITS
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive creative director: Nick Gill
Creative director: Uche Ezugwu
Copywriter: Nick Gill
Joint chief strategy officer: Will Lion
Planner: Rob Meiklejohn
Managing Partner: Bobbie Gannon
Senior account director: Philip Mattinson
Account manager: Georgia Hanscott
Agency film producer: Nicole Southey
Media agency: PHD
Animation Directors: Ryan Burnham and Luke Robson (The Berry Boys)
Production + Post Company: The Berry
Character Animation: TAPE
Senior Creative Producer: Andy Daly
Motion Design Supervision: Jamal Bennett
Assistant Post-Producers: Mariella Driskell, Alex Burnham and Nell Clacher
Finance Director: Jeanette Lilley
Executive Producer (character animation): Viktorija Cook
Sound studio: Little Things
Sound engineer: James Clark