Paddy Power Games sponsors ITV's game show 'Password'

Hosted by Stephen Mangan, the show features regular team captains Daisy May Cooper and Alan Carr, who help players guess mystery passwords as they try to win a big cash prize.

Paddy Power Games’ idents, created with BBH London, see the dream team of Danny Dyer, Shaun Williamson and Peter Crouch take on their very own game of Password.

The sponsorship deal will see 14 films, directed by Benjamin Green and produced by MindsEye, running across ITV1 and ITVX for seven weeks.

“This is Paddy Power Games' first foray into a TV sponsorship. We have spent years deliberating over the exact type of program that might be a good fit for this venture but, having spent fortunes on research, we have cracked the code and hypothesised that Paddy Power Games should sponsor…a game show. The fact that a hit show like Password was available is down to sheer luck,” James O’Reilly, head of gaming marketing for Paddy Power said.

Phil Holbrook and Stu Royall, creative directors, BBH London, added: “The sponsorship of ITV1’s brand new primetime game show presented us with the perfect opportunity to bring back the brilliant Danny Dyer, Shaun Williamson and Peter Crouch to tackle Password - and hopefully provide viewers with plenty of laughs in the process.”

In addition to the bespoke tv creative, the Paddy Power Games sponsorship will be supported across radio, digital and editorial with a Mail Online takeover in the pipeline.

