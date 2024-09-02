Gigaclear's Brand Mascot Returns to Champion Rural Villages and Towns' Broadband Quality
The second installment of the ongoing campaign features The Giganaut challenge rival operators not offering full-fiber broadband to suburban communities
02 September 2024
Full fibre broadband provider Gigaclear sends its brand mascot on a mission to champion rural villages and towns across he UK.
In the second installment of its brand campaign “The Giganaut” which started last year and was created by The Gate, sees the visored hero return to persuade customers to move away from broadband connections that use outdated copper and part-fibre wires to their cabinet. It highlights its contrast, that Gigaclear provides customers with a full-fibre solution, which delivers ultrafast internet directly into people’s homes across rural Britain.
The campaign introduces a new character promoting old-fashioned, outdated technology to rural Britain. The Giganaut, steps-in to champion real progress and to encourage consumers to leave behind obsolete broadband technology in favor of Gigaclear's full-fibre network, ensuring a truly high-speed internet experience.
The next phase of “The Giganaut” launches across TV, Digital, Social, Radio, and Direct Mail. The film was directed by Jack Cole through Brave Spark Content Studios while media planning and buying was handled by Walk-In Media.
Andrew Brotherton, head of marketing at Gigaclear, says: "We're thrilled to take 'The Giganaut' to the next level, reinforcing our commitment to delivering ultrafast, reliable broadband to rural communities. This campaign not only highlights the significant advantages of full-fibre connectivity but also challenges outdated broadband technology. 'The Giganaut' is here to make a difference and show that there's a better way to connect."
Lucas Peon, chief creative officer at The Gate, adds: “Our creative vision behind 'The Giganaut' was to bring a fresh, dynamic approach to broadband communications. We wanted to make the invisible benefits of full-fibre technology visible and memorable to consumers. We're excited to bring this narrative to life and help Gigaclear stand out as the true innovator in broadband services."
