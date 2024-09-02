giganaugt

Gigaclear's Brand Mascot Returns to Champion Rural Villages and Towns' Broadband Quality

The second installment of the ongoing campaign features The Giganaut challenge rival operators not offering full-fiber broadband to suburban communities

By Creative Salon

02 September 2024

Full fibre broadband provider Gigaclear sends its brand mascot on a mission to champion rural villages and towns across he UK.

In the second installment of its brand campaign “The Giganaut” which started last year and was created by The Gate, sees the visored hero return to persuade customers to move away from broadband connections that use outdated copper and part-fibre wires to their cabinet. It highlights its contrast, that Gigaclear provides customers with a full-fibre solution, which delivers ultrafast internet directly into people’s homes across rural Britain.

The campaign introduces a new character promoting old-fashioned, outdated technology to rural Britain. The Giganaut, steps-in to champion real progress and to encourage consumers to leave behind obsolete broadband technology in favor of Gigaclear's full-fibre network, ensuring a truly high-speed internet experience.

The next phase of “The Giganaut” launches across TV, Digital, Social, Radio, and Direct Mail. The film was directed by Jack Cole through Brave Spark Content Studios while media planning and buying was handled by Walk-In Media.

Andrew Brotherton, head of marketing at Gigaclear, says: "We're thrilled to take 'The Giganaut' to the next level, reinforcing our commitment to delivering ultrafast, reliable broadband to rural communities. This campaign not only highlights the significant advantages of full-fibre connectivity but also challenges outdated broadband technology. 'The Giganaut' is here to make a difference and show that there's a better way to connect."

Lucas Peon, chief creative officer at The Gate, adds: “Our creative vision behind 'The Giganaut' was to bring a fresh, dynamic approach to broadband communications. We wanted to make the invisible benefits of full-fibre technology visible and memorable to consumers. We're excited to bring this narrative to life and help Gigaclear stand out as the true innovator in broadband services."

Campaign Credits

Client: Gigaclear

Advertising agency: The Gate

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Creative team: Ian Edwards & Giles Hepworth, Max Gill-Engel & Bryn Walters

Managing Director: Charlotte Wolfenden

Senior Account Director: Will Nevill

Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant

Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin

Strategy Director: Bruno Carramaschi

Agency TV producer: Sonny Botero

Media buying agency:   Walk in Media

Production company: Bravespark

Director: Jack Cole

Producer: Billy Rowlinson

DOP: Alex Melman

Editor: James Norris

Post-production company: Bravespark

Post producer: Alex Fielding

VFX producer: Derran Hufford

Flame/VFX: Sam Mundon

Colourist: Yoomin Lee

Audio post-production company: Nomad

Engineer: Andy Humphries/Nick Olsouzidis

Audio producer: Mana Catford

Music company: Native

Music supervisor: Dan Neale

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.