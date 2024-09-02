Gigaclear's Brand Mascot Returns to Champion Rural Villages and Towns' Broadband Quality

Full fibre broadband provider Gigaclear sends its brand mascot on a mission to champion rural villages and towns across he UK.

In the second installment of its brand campaign “The Giganaut” which started last year and was created by The Gate, sees the visored hero return to persuade customers to move away from broadband connections that use outdated copper and part-fibre wires to their cabinet. It highlights its contrast, that Gigaclear provides customers with a full-fibre solution, which delivers ultrafast internet directly into people’s homes across rural Britain.

The campaign introduces a new character promoting old-fashioned, outdated technology to rural Britain. The Giganaut, steps-in to champion real progress and to encourage consumers to leave behind obsolete broadband technology in favor of Gigaclear's full-fibre network, ensuring a truly high-speed internet experience.