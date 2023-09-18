Why 2023 Was A Real Vote Of Confidence In MSQ

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Our acquisition by One Equity Partners was the culmination of a decade of hard work building a model we can be truly proud of. And, particularly in the past four years, we’d created a business that produced brilliant and valuable work for clients, was attractive to investors and full of people excited and ambitious for further growth. The fact our employees and our initial investor, LDC, reinvested as minority partners alongside OEP was really pleasing, and I think a true reflection of everyone’s belief in the model.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Not compromising when hiring talent in what remains a very tough market for the best talent. Whenever we make an acquisition or hire someone, we need to make sure they bring not only the highest level of relevant capability, but are also naturally collaborative, buy into the MSQ model, and are ready to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in too. Naturally, when you grow as fast as we have, you seem to be on a recruitment treadmill – but you can’t waver from what makes you successful. We’ve hired some brilliant senior leaders this year and I’m proud that everyone’s commitment to Joined-up Thinking is more overt than ever.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

We stated publicly when the OEP acquisition was announced that the deal will help us accelerate our international expansion and I see that being a big and exciting part of 2024. Particularly in the US and mainland Europe we’ve got massive opportunity to scale and further build out our collaborative model (we’ll be opening a new and improved hub in New York next year).

We truly believe that we can be seen around the world as a genuine alternative to the big holding companies – a leading end-to-end international creative, media and technology group that services the largest clients in the world – and our moves next year are going to be important in achieving that.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

That agencies start to reap at least part of the potential dividend from AI, rather than seeing it all passed on to clients in lower fees.

AI is coming, and it offers a wealth of opportunities across all aspects of business – from our point of view alone it’s affecting our tech development work, our creative development, media planning and targeting, and our production capabilities just to name a few.

When done well – and when it’s combined with the best-in-class conceptual creative and strategic human thinking we have at our disposal, it can help us work faster and to a more effective standard.

But there will ultimately then be pressure from clients for agencies to pass on this benefit. And whilst there may be efficiencies that can be shared, agencies must stand their ground in ensuring it’s done equitably and that they’re being recognised for the increased value they’re delivering. We all know that’s not necessarily been the approach taken in the past!