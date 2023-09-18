"We're Still Almost Punching Under Our Weight": Why MSQ Is Gunning For Growth

Creative Salon: What do you see as the key attractions that MSQ holds for One Equity, in terms of the model and the capabilities?

Charles Courtier: Firstly they recognised a really good business. MSQ’s track record over the last 4 years has been extraordinary – revenue is +250 per cent, profit is +350 per cent, headcount +225 per cent. And we’re B Corp certified, which is quite an achievement in the middle of this whirlwind of growth.

Secondly, they see the opportunity in the marketing services industry, as do we. The comms world is ripe for an enlightened alternative model to the holding companies. MSQ may not be unique, but it is a rare example of just that. And lastly, the potential for growth – building and expanding both our capabilities and geographic spread.

What difference does having a new investor make to the ownership structure of MSQ?

Peter Reid: From a management point of view, we're in a very similar place as we were before. So we continue to have a minority stake. So the way it's working as OEP are the lead investor, with a majority stake of roughly 65 per cent. And then we have the larger minority stake, around 20 per cent, followed by LDC, who have reinvested and have a smaller minority stake of around 15 per cent.

We’ve got about 120 people who are all shareholders in the group and it's very democratically spread so no one has a token equity stake.

Across the shareholder base everyone has realised a level of value through this new deal, but they have reinvested at least half of their proceeds back into the group, which reflects their on-going commitment.

What does that re-investment by your people say about the culture of MSQ then?

Kate Howe: I think it reinforces everyone's belief in the model. We're really striving to build something different, a challenger model in the industry. When people join MSQ they are signing up to a different way of doing things, with collaboration and joined up thinking at the core. And I think what this financial transition has done culturally has been to reinforce to everyone that the model does work, that we’re doing the right things, and that it's definitely meeting the needs of clients, because we're delivering growth as a result of that. And so I think it's given people more confidence, more belief in what we can do next, how far we can take it.

MSQ has doubled its revenue to £125 million and tripled its earnings to over £20 million since LDC came on board in 2019, despite the pandemic. What is it about your approach that has facilitated such growth?

PR: The model of being able to go to market for more specialist services as the individual capability or agency, as well as MSQ for more multi-disciplinary opportunities creates more opportunities in the wider client universe.

So, it’s partly about that, partly about the acquisitions we’ve made and partly how collaboration allows us to drive organic growth.

First, acquisitions. We are very careful to really understand why a business wants to join MSQ and wants to be part of it. And unless they are genuinely doing it to unlock future growth and we both think there are opportunities that could only be unlocked by coming together, we’ll walk away.

Similarly, every acquisition we've done, the management teams have rolled significant amounts of value into MSQ through the transaction; they’d only do that if they believed in the model themselves.

And all of this is reflected in the accelerated growth we have generally seen from agencies that we have acquired.

KH: Collaboration is at the core of absolutely everything. It’s all about these senior leaders with their sleeves rolled up, hands-on solving those complex problems for clients. And so that sense of being able to bring other people into the room that you really trust and believe in and that you're really happy to show up with, starts to play through with clients and clients start to feel like they're in really good hands, and they're actually getting genuine business partnership. All 50 of our top 50 clients work with more than one MSQ agency. And most of the top 30 work with at least two of our agencies, some of them work with three or four. And that's what's really escalating the organic growth.

Only half of our organic growth is coming from pitch wins. The rest of it's coming from existing clients giving us more, and we're very strong on client satisfaction scoring, we've got some of the very highest scores in the industry. We take that really seriously. And so any client that's not scoring us eight or more out of 10, we’re talking to them straightaway and understanding what that issue might be.

But is there a ceiling on your ability to have that that kind of magical, collaborative, super-invested structure as you keep growing? Can you keep pulling it off?

PR: I think it's a really good question and one we think about a lot. I think it is possible, but it needs a lot of ongoing hard work and consideration. But on a practical level, why I think it's possible is that we still have huge amount of potential growth outside the UK in particular. Where it becomes difficult is where you have 3000 people in the same building; on a more personal and humane level, it’s harder for people to know each other, trust each other, want to work together.

So I think we've got massive headroom to build scale in the US and around the world, but I think we absolutely would continue to build the same collaborative model. As we said, there are so many different factors that go into our ability to grow, but the culture is absolutely as important as anything. And I find myself more and more just trying to play the defender of some of the core values in the culture, whilst also recognising that things are going to change and evolve. All those core principles, they’re sort of the central magic to the whole thing.

Around 70 per cent of your revenues come from Europe, 20 per cent the US, 10per cent Asia. What’s the focus of your international strategy now?

PR: Look, we are trying to build a genuinely end-to-end, international digital group that can service the largest clients in the world and to be a genuine alternative to the big holding companies within five or even three years. So geographic growth in its own right is hugely important, and the biggest priority remains the US. It's the biggest market in the world and a lot of budgets are controlled in the US even when they’re international, but it's also the fact that we have a good foothold there already, it's where we're best established outside the UK. And actually, we've really punched above our weight and had some really good wins. So we really need a kind of CX platform over there where we can - at scale - create big creative ideas and push them out across digital channels.

In Asia, we also need to continue to grow, there's probably a bit more of an organic focus and the tech side of things is less of a priority, given the fragmentation of the market. And Europe is now much more on our agenda; from previously being a solely organic move, we’re trying to look at the market strategically and find other ways that we can unlock more growth.

And the other piece of the jigsaw is our digital vision, the role of platforms - Salesforce, Adobe, Amazon and so on - within that new world are only going to become more important. We have to deepen our knowledge in that interconnected world, integration with other tech components and knowledge of those platforms is only going to become more important. And obviously, that then links intrinsically into commerce at the other end.

So those are the functional areas that we're going to push a lot harder into.

And what about your capabilities growth strategy: how do you see the balance between creative, tech and data shifting and how will you match that with your investment strategy?

KH: Obviously, we need all of the skills and knowledge and integration capabilities around data, that’s an absolute given now. But I think what sets us apart is our equal commitment to creativity and technology. And so we talk about creativity as being one of the last true sources of competitive differentiation and advantage for brands. So creativity remains absolutely crucial in our offer and our propositions clients. And that's not going away. But what's probably a bit more unusual compared to some other groups is that in MMT we've got 220 engineers, we've also got deep tech capabilities in parts of the rest of the group. And those are capabilities we're constantly tapping into, through the creative agencies quite often, in order to be able to solve client problems.

And I think that marrying of creativity and technology is quite differentiating, and especially when you start to plug in all the partnerships that we've got, and all the certifications that we've got, and we really want to double down on that as we expand in the US.

PR: We definitely now feel that being able to develop upfront creative platforms is more important than ever. Without that you can have all the technical and digital data skills in the world, you're not going to be overly successful. And this year we’ve found our creative and media businesses are probably the strongest performing businesses in the group (albeit maybe from a slightly smaller base than some of the other businesses). It is interesting, a lot of people characterise the creative businesses as struggling but what we’ve found in the last six months is it's our creative businesses that have been as much of a strength as our digital businesses. As Kate says, it’s the two hand in hand that makes a difference.