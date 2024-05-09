Haus of Flamingo: Very's Vibrant Fashion Destination for Summer Style Enthusiasts
The fashion platform, in collaboration with The Gate, invites style enthusiasts to immerse themselves in its inclusive space to explore their style
09 May 2024
Teaming up with MSQ Partners agency The Gate, Very's 'Haus of Flamingo' fashion platform, promises fashion enthusiasts to explore their flamboyant style tastes. The campaign, designed to capture the essence of summer, beckons customers to embrace their inner flamingo and elevate their wardrobe with a splash of originality and confidence.
The platform introduces a fresh and dynamic creative world that spans Very's complete fashion offering. From on-trend apparel to chic accessories and beauty lines, the first campaign in a series showcases a curated selection of summer holiday essentials designed to elevate customers’ wardrobes.
Jessica Myers, chief marketing officer at Very, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our customers to Haus of Flamingo, which invites everyone to immerse themselves in the colourful and varied world of Very fashion. The first outing of our new fashion platform marries the attitude of our new flamingo fluent devices with the enticing world of fashion, which we know our customer will love. We want everyone to unleash their inner flamingo.”
Very’s research shows that its core customer loves fashion and engages with the category to carve out ‘me time’ in her busy schedule. She is searching for a way to feel current and confident but finds a lot of fashion marketing unrelatable. As a result, Very’s new platform invites them to rediscover their love of fashion in a playful, stylish, and accessible way. And it does so for the first time at a key point in the calendar: Very’s May mindset surveys for 2022 and 2023 respectively saw circa. 40% increases in the number of customers looking forward to holidays abroad.
The launch campaign for summer features a hero 30" film, along with a 20” and 6” cut down versions, plus an extensive suite of social-first content, in a campaign produced by director duo Hot Icarus of Twice Pictures in collaboration with Very's in-house creative team.
Charlotte Wolfenden, managing director at The Gate, said: "Welcome to Haus of Flamingo - the fabulous, flamboyant and unapologetically pink new home of Very fashion. The world of fashion can sometimes be an intimidating place, so we wanted to loosen things up, creating a refreshingly accessible new world. It takes style seriously, but not itself – just like Very’s customers.”
These films entice customers into the Haus of Flamingo: fashion’s hottest destination, inspired by the Very customers who are the embodiment of flamingo spirit – fun and fabulous maximisers, who mix playfulness with a little bit of swagger. The Haus of Flamingo is a place everyone wants to visit. A club everyone wants to be part of - and everyone’s invited. So, fill up your suitcase, grab a Piña Colada and slip into something a little more iconic.
Very’s summer campaign - which showcases bold styling, distinctive photography, playful positionings and, of course, pops of pink – will run nationwide across VOD, digital, social media and influencer activity. Media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu and postproduction by Nomad London.
