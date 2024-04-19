Collective hallucinations and the aesthetics of sex tapes

There are a lot of excellent SXSW roundups out there, not least this one . But I want to tell you about one session in particular, and what it can tell us about creativity: capturing it, bottling it, making more of it. Because after all, that’s what we’re all here for.

I didn’t actually plan to go to this session, but I’m so glad I ended up there. This is a classic SXSW scenario. Like any good festival, you should make your plan, and then once you make contact with the festival itself, abandon yourself to the kismet of it all. You’ll meet new people; change your mind; get distracted; fail to get in somewhere; take a chance on something, hear some interesting music behind a door, and generally get dragged along by the monstrous tidal force of seven festivals all in one place. And that’s the first lesson. Let go. We probably won’t end up where we expected to go, and that’s how it should be. Because that’s where the new good ideas are hiding.

Justice - In Conversation at SXSW 2024

So, Justice. Even if you’re not especially into electro-dance music, if you’ve been anywhere near a dance floor since 2006, you’ll know their biggest hits “We Are Your Friends” with Simian, and D.A.N.C.E. Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay are prolific writers, performers, producers and remixers, and snaffled Grammys for both their remix of MGMT’s “Electric Feel” in 2009 and their own album “Woman Worldwide” in 2019. They were at SXSW for a rare public appearance to discuss their forthcoming album Hyperdrama, their first in eight years, and talk about their career.

At first, it didn’t look too promising. Gaspard and Xavier didn’t look too thrilled to be there. The moderator was following a question list rather than the flow of conversation. But then it turned into one of the best sessions I went to at the whole festival. Why? Well, firstly, Justice are possibly the most French people who have ever existed. Philosophical; wryly contrary, fabulously dressed, and casually tossing in references to Proustian madeleines.

But more importantly, they’ve got integrity a mile deep. They’re confident in their creative choices, but also humble. They care about the work to an almost deranged level. They are, in short, proper old-school artists. And they have a lot to teach us all about unleashing creativity in our world.

(You’re going to have to imagine lots of the next part rendered in an extremely strong French accent. Trust me it’ll make it better.)