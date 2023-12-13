Helping brands walk through walls: The Gate's First MD celebrates her first anniversary

What is the best thing about working at an agency that sits under the MSQ umbrella?

The fact that you have access to so much brilliant talent, who are all specialists in their own fields. At The Gate we’re finding that 80 per cent of our clients are using at least one other MSQ agency to help them join something up for the brand, so I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in all aspects of brand problem-solving, from very early data and insight conversations to wider visual identity conversations – and I’ve learnt so much from this process.

Plus, the mindset of the full MSQ team deserves a mention – the model is designed for collaboration so everyone’s default is ‘of course, we can help’. No barriers, and no politics, everyone is there to solve problems together.

And what is the one thing you’d like to change?

There are so many things I want to do, and I want to be able to say yes to everything, but in a growing agency (there are currently 40 of us at The Gate), we’re constantly making decisions about where our energy and resources are most valuable. From new business opportunities to internal initiatives, we can’t always do everything we want to, when we want to, so that’s taken some patience. I’m confident as we continue to grow, that will absolutely change.

As the Managing Director, you play a pivotal role in steering the company's success. One distinctive aspect often highlighted about The Gate is its 'Walk Through Walls' culture. Can you elaborate on what this culture means to you and how it influences the way the team collaborates and innovates within the agency?

It’s super simple. ‘Walk Through Walls’ is all about identifying problems (the walls) quickly and precisely so we can solve them (find the gate) creatively and collaboratively, whether that’s a wall a client’s brand is facing or a personal wall our people might be tackling, we apply this approach to everything we do.

We also have three ‘gang laws’ or behaviours that we follow:

1. No View No Seat. We create an environment where ideas are welcomed and encouraged from everyone.

2. Scare yourself. We want to make category-defining work- we’re very clear about this when we meet potential clients. We also work hard to create a fear-free space for ideas to thrive.

3. Everyone sweeps the floor. Whatever the job title, we roll our sleeves up and get stuck in – it’s the only way to make stuff happen.

Our culture has played a huge role in The Gate’s transformation over the past few years, and it continues to guide who we work with, how we work with them, and how we look out for each other.

You have been in the industry for almost seventeen years, is there still anything that takes you by surprise?

The work will always surprise me. I will forever be in awe of how creatives can take a problem and solve it in a way you’re not expecting. I still get the same excitement going to a first creative review as I did as an account executive, the same giddy anticipation when reading a director’s treatment, and the same butterflies when seeing work out in the real world for the first time. Whether it’s our own work, or work we admire from afar, I don’t think the feeling of seeing an idea that stops you in your tracks will ever get old.

What advice would you have for someone wanting to become an agency MD?

Identify your own strengths and weaknesses and (albeit a massive cliché) be yourself – don’t try to be something you’re not or do things you don’t fully believe in. You have to really believe in what you’re doing and building, so don’t waste time pretending.

Learn to love problems – or even better, learn to reframe them. It took me a while to realise that I don’t have to fix everything on my own - figure out how to bring the right people together, to complement your own skills.

And lastly, what advice would you have for someone wanting to get into the industry?

Always have a point of view, be that what’s going on in culture or what you think about the latest Christmas ads. Ideas and inspiration can come from anywhere and everyone, so don’t feel your voice is any less valued because you’re new to the industry. There’s never just one right answer or perspective.