Very airs its first fashion ad in seven years in autumn push
The long-term fashion platform ‘Haus of Flamingo’ was developed in collaboration with The Gate
29 August 2024
Very’s vibrant ‘Haus of Flamingo’ makes a bold comeback for autumn, promising even more confidence, swagger and sass in the retailer’s first fashion broadcast TV ad in seven years.
The long-term fashion platform, developed in collaboration with The Gate, combines the sentiment of Very’s brand proposition, ‘let’s make it sparkle'; the energy of the retailer’s fluent devices; its three flamingos, and an aspirational and relatable style to create an irresistible brand world full of pink and originality. Haus of Flamingo encourages customers to free their inner flamingo, empowering them to express their confidence and unique sense of style.
Marking a return to fashion on TV for Very after a seven-year hiatus, the campaign introduces Very’s womenswear catering for Autumn, featuring key trends like the bold and striking ‘maximalism’, ‘boho femme’ with its ruffles, frills and shaggy furs, and the clean and minimalist ‘quiet luxury’. With a sense of humour and flamingo energy infused throughout, the campaign showcases how these autumn essentials are designed to elevate customers’ wardrobes.
Demand for coats, knitwear and winter clothing steps up from August, with Very sales in heavy outerwear tripling, and sales in boots quadrupling. The retailer’s customer insight also shows that the move to autumn is a key time for fashion, as customers’ start to think about their return to work, and new routines provide reasons to update their wardrobe for themselves and their family.
The autumn campaign features a hero 30-second film, complemented with cut down versions, and an extensive suite of social-first content. Developed by The Gate in collaboration with Very's in-house creative team, the campaign was produced by RSA Films and directed by Tom Dream. Additionally, the campaign includes a selection of bold and distinctive stills captured by photographer Micaela McLucas.
The film takes its customers back to the Haus of Flamingo, fashion’s hottest destination where everyone is invited. For Autumn/Winter 24, Haus of Flamingo comes to life in a sophisticated country manor with a hun twist. The autumn TVC features a group of friends taking over the manor house, transforming it with an abundance of pink, sparkle, and of course flamingo flourishes. A bemused butler watches on, eventually getting swept up in the infectious energy that Very brings.
Very’s autumn campaign will run in the UK and Ireland from the 29th August across TV, VOD, social and online. Media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu.
Jessica Myers, chief marketing officer at Very, said: “We're excited to welcome our customers back to the Haus of Flamingo for autumn, and to do so with a TV ad means we’re really making a statement.
“Our customers love fashion, but it can sometimes feel stifling and samey. This season, we're turning up the confidence, swagger, and sass to showcase our vibrant fashion offering to even more people in top Autumn programming. We're bringing back the joy of self-expression so our customers can let their inner flamingo shine with even more sparkle.”
Charlotte Wolfenden, managing director at The Gate, added: "For autumn, we've evolved the Haus of Flamingo into a sophisticated country manor with a twist. It's a place where fashion meets fun, and everyone's invited to join the party. We've infused every corner with flamingo energy, transforming the traditional into something refreshingly bold and pink. It's fashion that doesn't take itself too seriously, but seriously delivers on style."
Credits
Advertising agency: The Gate
Client: Very
Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon
CCO: Jess Myers
Executive Creative Director: Rob Bovington
Head of Brand: Katie Kinchin-Smith
Creative Director: Jo Ratcliffe, Maisie Willis, Antonio Gizzonio
Senior Brand Lead: Rebecca Doherty
Art Director: Olli Leivers, Sarah Shiplee
Brand Marketing Manager: Beth Chester
Design Director: Allison Ball
Head of Creative: Julie Phelan
Managing Director: Charlotte Wolfenden
Senior Creative Manager: Chris Beech
Senior Account Director: Rachel Furness
Senior Consumer Influence Manager: Layla Hatia
Account Manager: Georgina Smellie
Social Media Lead: Jade Lambourne
Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin
Social Media Executive : Jordanne Burnett
Strategy Partner: Frances Gibbs
First Social AC: Sam Westrip
Agency Executive Producer: Sonny Botero
Agency Producer: Katy Hampson
Production company: RSA Films
Director: Tom Dream
Executive producer: Becky Bishop
Production Manager: Lily Moore
Production Coordinator: Daisy Shepherd
DOP: Luke C Harper
1St AD: Chris Kelly
2nd AD: Akay Delano
Production Designer: Clarisse d'Arcimoles
Wardrobe Stylist: Freddie Kemp and Millie Rich
Post Production: Creative Outpost
Post Producer: Andy Salem
Editor: Ale Dordoni @ Okay studios
Edit producer: Neuma Llusiá @ Okay studios
VFX: Tim Davies @ Creative Outpost
Grade: Alexandre Nerzic @ Creative Outpost
Audio Post Production / Sound: Tom Pugh @ Creative Outpost
Music: If Ya Getting’ Down - Five
Music supervision: Dan Neale @ Native Music Supervision
Media buying agency: Dentsu
Stills photographer: Micaela McLucas