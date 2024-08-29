Very airs its first fashion ad in seven years in autumn push

Marking a return to fashion on TV for Very after a seven-year hiatus, the campaign introduces Very’s womenswear catering for Autumn, featuring key trends like the bold and striking ‘maximalism’, ‘boho femme’ with its ruffles, frills and shaggy furs, and the clean and minimalist ‘quiet luxury’. With a sense of humour and flamingo energy infused throughout, the campaign showcases how these autumn essentials are designed to elevate customers’ wardrobes.

Demand for coats, knitwear and winter clothing steps up from August, with Very sales in heavy outerwear tripling, and sales in boots quadrupling. The retailer’s customer insight also shows that the move to autumn is a key time for fashion, as customers’ start to think about their return to work, and new routines provide reasons to update their wardrobe for themselves and their family.

The autumn campaign features a hero 30-second film, complemented with cut down versions, and an extensive suite of social-first content. Developed by The Gate in collaboration with Very's in-house creative team, the campaign was produced by RSA Films and directed by Tom Dream. Additionally, the campaign includes a selection of bold and distinctive stills captured by photographer Micaela McLucas.

The film takes its customers back to the Haus of Flamingo, fashion’s hottest destination where everyone is invited. For Autumn/Winter 24, Haus of Flamingo comes to life in a sophisticated country manor with a hun twist. The autumn TVC features a group of friends taking over the manor house, transforming it with an abundance of pink, sparkle, and of course flamingo flourishes. A bemused butler watches on, eventually getting swept up in the infectious energy that Very brings.

Very’s autumn campaign will run in the UK and Ireland from the 29th August across TV, VOD, social and online. Media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu.

Jessica Myers, chief marketing officer at Very, said: “We're excited to welcome our customers back to the Haus of Flamingo for autumn, and to do so with a TV ad means we’re really making a statement.

“Our customers love fashion, but it can sometimes feel stifling and samey. This season, we're turning up the confidence, swagger, and sass to showcase our vibrant fashion offering to even more people in top Autumn programming. We're bringing back the joy of self-expression so our customers can let their inner flamingo shine with even more sparkle.”

Charlotte Wolfenden, managing director at The Gate, added: "For autumn, we've evolved the Haus of Flamingo into a sophisticated country manor with a twist. It's a place where fashion meets fun, and everyone's invited to join the party. We've infused every corner with flamingo energy, transforming the traditional into something refreshingly bold and pink. It's fashion that doesn't take itself too seriously, but seriously delivers on style."

