Deliveroo Introduces Global Brand Platform ‘Now Just Got Even Better’
This is also the first campaign to promote loyalty programme Deliveroo Plus, running across Europe and the Middle East and created by Pablo London
02 September 2024
The first campaign to promote Deliveroo’s loyalty programme ‘Plus’ has been developed by Pablo London alongside a new brand platform for the company.
The 30-second spot, developed by the agency and produced by BlinkInk and Deliveroo’s internal creative studio, will run across Europe and the Middle East over the coming months. It aims to convey to customers that every moment can be better by ordering through the online platform while also promoting Deliveroo Plus.
The new platform leverages brand codes and visual devices to build creative consistency and recall across all consumer touchpoints, both on and off the app.
It was inspired by insights from the UK, France and UAE, based on the idea that Deliveroo enhances every moment, even great ones. Whether it's dinner with family, cooking at home, DIY at the weekend, or self-care - Deliveroo is there to help you enhance the moment - in the moment - by bringing the neighbourhood to your door. This launch follows Deliveroo’s expansion beyond food and groceries into retail, with several major retailers joining the platform.
The first campaign under the new platform will be the first time Deliveroo has featured the Plus loyalty programme ATL. It follows significant updates to the Plus programme this year as Deliveroo seeks to become a Plus-first business by 2026, including 10 per cent credit back on restaurant orders over £30 on Plus Gold, and a new invite-only tier, Plus Diamond.
The new Plus TVC was developed in partnership with Pablo London and production house BlinkInk.
Award-winning director Will Wightman has helped realise a new visual direction for the brand that takes relatable life moments and puts them through a hyperbolic, storytelling lens. This first spot showcases key benefits available to Plus members and illustrates how customers can live their best Plus Life as enjoyed by a cunning mastermind who joyfully cracks the code to his own life by flexing the benefits of Deliveroo Plus.
A second ad featuring the 10 per cent credit back benefit, will launch later in September.
The Plus campaign will be brought to life across channels, including OOH and digital, created by Pablo London, Deliveroo Creative Studio and social-first content created by Vidsy and Coolr and media planning by Initiative London.
Following the UK launch, the campaign will be rolled out across Europe over the coming months.
Adam Bishop, chief global marketing and product officer for Deliveroo, comments: “At Deliveroo we’ve put our Marketing and Product functions together - connecting the dots on how we develop the app and how we build the brand for consumers. In doing so, we set out to build a brand platform for the long-term that could live seamlessly both on and off the app - and I’m so excited that we’ve done this with ‘Now Just Got Even Better’.
“This year we delivered our biggest innovations in our Plus loyalty programme since its inception, so it’s the perfect time to launch our first Plus TV commercial under our new platform. Our TVC leans into fun, absurdity and rich visual codes - when our mastermind isn’t focusing on world domination, he’s using Deliveroo Plus to treat himself to his favourite burger, cook for his family and buy an aftershave all whilst listening to 90s bangers and laughing (a lot).”
Dan Watts, executive creative director of Pablo London, adds: “It’s been amazing to go on the journey with Deliveroo and see it grow from a food delivery business to a whatever-you-need-for-your-life business. This new work shows the kind of life partner that Deliveroo is capable of being. The kind of partner that understands that at times, a hammer can be just as important as a chicken wrap. A partner that deserves nothing less than a new brand platform, a re-imagined brand world and a stone-cold classic 90’s banger. We couldn’t be more excited by the potential of Deliveroo’s next era.”
