Ashley Roberts Turns Sweat Shaming into Hot Fashion Statement for Extra Flamin' Hot Snacks

The campaign, crafted by Good Relations (part of VCCP), features a billboard that releases 1,000 liters of water over Roberts’ face every few seconds, simulating the perspiration caused by snacks

By Creative Salon

02 September 2024

Two weeks after her highly publicised red carpet sweat-shaming, Pussycat Doll and Heart Radio breakfast DJ Ashley Roberts appears to have turned the tables. She has been named the face of Extra Flamin’ Hot Snacks, a brand that revels in the physical reactions their spicy products elicit.

Recognising a fitting opportunity, Extra Flamin’ Hot and Good Relations (part of VCCP) chose to highlight Roberts as their new dewy ambassador, embracing her very natural response to heat.

  • unnamed8

Commenting on the appointment Rob Pothier, senior marketing manager for Extra Flamin' Hot said: “We’ve taken Ashley from sweat shame to sweat fame. From her red carpet fashion faux pas to becoming the face of Extra Flamin’ Hot’s latest campaign, she has shown that sweat isn’t something to shy away from but to embrace.

Taking no notice of those who baited her, the Pussycat Doll, eating Extra Flamin’ Hot Doritos, sported a statement ‘Trend Sweater’ t-shirt while proudly standing in front of a giant 10m x 7m billboard of her sweaty face at today’s launch.

Looking for all the world like the (Pussy)cat who got the cream, Ashley put her pit patch fashion faux pas behind her, as she unveiled the building-sized billboard. Simulating the effect of sweat, the mammoth billboard will pump 1000 litres of water over her face every few seconds for the next week.

Commenting on her role as the new sweaty face of Extra Flamin’ Hot, Ashley Roberts said: “What can I say? Over a quarter of people say they sweat after eating spicy foods and I’m one of them. I love the Extra Flamin’ Hot snacks and enjoy their heat - I honestly don’t care about the physical reactions. It’s natural and I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed of it”

The radical out-of-home - a first of its kind - is located at Truman Brewery in East London, and is part of a campaign designed to make sweat stylish by working with models more associated with haute couture than hot crisps.

Showing that sweat, a common side-effect when eating spicy food can be worn with swagger, the high fashion ‘Hot Couture’ creative was shot by world-famous photographer, for RANKIN. The campaign’s hero image features Ashley with visible underarm sweat patches, embracing that which she was publicly shamed for in the media, just two weeks ago.

Alongside the sweaty out-of-home, Extra Flamin’ Hot has released research on people's perspiration perceptions.

The startling stats showed that one in four Brits (25 per cent) have been ‘sweat shamed’ - actively had their sweat patches pointed out - in the past. Perhaps unsurprisingly, three-quarters (72 per cent) say they feel uncomfortable when they visibly sweat, and 45 per cent admit to feeling ashamed.

The least appropriate time to be caught visibly sweating is on a first date (52 per cent) - after all, one in four (24 per cent) of people describe excess sweating as a turn-off - followed by meeting someone for the first time (39 per cent), or when in a confined space (36 per cent).

However, a third (30 per cent) believe that it’s OK to be visibly sweaty after spicy food, like Extra Flamin’ Hot snacks.

The hot new flavour, available across Doritos, Walkers MAX, and Wotsits Crunchy has been inducing snack lovers’ sweat patches since its release earlier this year, and the brand expects that this appointment will bring on the sweats for even more people.

CREDITS

PepsiCo

Chief marketing officer - Fernando Kahane

Brand director - Lee-Teng Houston

Senior marketing manager - Rob Pothier

Brand manager - Beth Smith

Media and connections planning lead - Harry Drakes

Media and connections planning manager - Aleks Sikorska

Sips&Bites

Executive creative director - Matt Watson

Creative director - Jason Berry

Creative - Jon Usher

Creative - Paul Stoeter

Head of client services - Josh Edwards

Account director - Sophie Morris

Producer - Sam Myers

Design director - Ade Hopkins

Head of strategy - Jo Delaney

Agency business director - Olga Sou

PS21

Executive creative director - Víctor Blanco

Creative director - Victor González

Associated creative director - Jose Arroyo

Creative team - Gema Díaz, Lara Martín, Inés Figueras

Design team - Jaime Suárez, Julio López

Strategy director - Sergio García

Strategy team - Carmen Cánovas

Agency producer - Michel De Larroque, Inés Gallego

Group account director - Sergio Hernández

Account team - Lucía Bernar, Sofía Herranz

OMD

Strategist - Harry Darlington

Account director - Amber Bray

Account manager - Ellie Thurley

Planning director - Tamara Gill

Grand Visual

Creative strategist - Georgia Hamp

Photography

Production company: Rankin & Co

Photographer and director: RANKIN

2nd unit director: Jordan Rossi

Head of production: Chelsea Stemple

Producer: Kay Riley

Production coordinator: Abby Rothwell

1st AD: Elaine Mackenzie

MUA: Marco Antonio

Hair stylist: Nick Irwin

Styling: Kim Howells

Casting: Dean Goodman

Image post production: FTP Digital

Good Relations (PR and Communications)

Executive director - Liam Maguire

Director - Karla Winch

Associate director - Rebecca Stasiw

Executive creative director - Ben Winter

Deputy executive creative director - Ollie Edwards

Associate creative director - Jack Patarou

Associate creative director - Kelly Bugg

Director, broadcast PR - Vishal Gadhavi

Head of broadcast - Matt Gooderick

