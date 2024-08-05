Bringing 'No Walkers No Game' To UK Football Fans

A lending hand from Lay's

Earlier this year, US sister stable brand Lay's introduced a major brand campaign targeting soccer fans by surprising 75,000 of them at the San Siro where they had the opportunity to watch the match with legends David Beckham and Thierry Henry. But there was a caveat - they could only do so if they already had a packet of Lay's to share and prove they were fans of the brand.

The 'Chip Cam' stunt, filmed live, was the latest installment of its ‘No Lay's No Game’ brand platform which began last year. It started with Henry, followed by Lionel Messi, practically re-enacting the Daz doorstep challenge, by turning up at the front door and offering to watch a match with a family as long as they could produce a bag of Lay's from around their household. If not, the superstar moved on to the next house instead.

“Henry and Beckham, they were a natural choice. Who else would you team up with?” asked Ciara Dilley, global vice president of Global Brands for Lay's & Quaker. “They epitomise so many of the values of the Lay's brand. They are loved all over the world.”

And so, of course, with two major names who played (arguably) their greatest games in English football, why not bring the campaign here for fans to enjoy?

Adapting the platform for Walker's

In adapting the campaign and the platform, Walkers aimed to bake itself further into football culture while adding a distinctly British sense of humour and developing supporting activity that would appeal to a mass audience.

Working with longtime agency partner VCCP, Walkers put in motion a plan to adapt the campaign with one cunning alteration – ‘No Walkers No Game’ would be the adjustment made across the pond.

“Walkers had permission to make this a truly unique campaign which meant that we were able to be playful and celebrate Walkers' role in British snacking culture, creating messaging that tapped into our objective to show that there is no substitute for Walkers and only Walkers unlocks the best experiences of all time,” outlines Wayne Newton, senior marketing director at Walkers.

“As we were in the football mindset, we had planned for all upcoming football occasions, making sure Walkers was present and reactive in key cultural moments. We wanted to make sure we reflected and captured the mood of the nation and put our support behind our national teams,” he continues.