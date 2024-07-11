How Brands Plan to Activate Around England v Spain Euro Championships Final

With the England men's team on the verge of glory at the European Championships and Spain the last team standing in their way, brands are clamouring to get in on the occasion, with over 10 million people alone set to watch the game live in the UK.

Media outlets across the UK will be rubbing their hands with glee at the potential last-ditch spend they are set to see come in as brands get in on celebrating the potential victory of Gareth Southgate’s team with the country.

Official sponsors of England include major brand names such as Walkers, EE, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Nike. Meanwhile other brands have been advertising around the team including Adidas' athemic 'Hey Jude', Paddy Power and Domino’s.

Anecdotally, Creative Salon is aware that agencies have begun pitching last-minute ideas to clients to tap into the country's positive sentiment.

Across all media platforms: online, social media, print and radio; the build-up to the final is set to be England fuelled for advertisers.

Kieren Mills, head of broadcast for Total Media explains that even with TV ad spots already assigned for the final, brands can still leverage England’s football success primarily through digital placements and newsprint.

"The goal is to align your brand with the positive sentiment surrounding England’s achievements, exceeding typical advertising impact," he adds.

And many were already sitting waiting for their moment. Within minutes of the final whistle being blown - pre-prepared brand-owned social media posts were shared to celebrate the team's victory and look towards Sunday's event.