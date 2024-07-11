Walkers celebrates Ollie Watkins' late winner with print and social ad

Following Ollie Watkins' late winner against Netherlands which took England into the final of the Euros, Walkers and its creative agency of record VCCP has released a new ad to celebrate the victory.

Part of the No Walkers, No Game brand platform the creative will run across print and social today with a media buy in today's i Newspaper arranged by OMD.

The ad features a pack of Walkers Cheese and Onion with the caption 'IN THE BAG'. It was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.