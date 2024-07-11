walkers No Walkers, No Game vccp england netherland euros win

Walkers celebrates Ollie Watkins' late winner with print and social ad

Created by VCCP, the reactive campaign is part of the brand's 'No Walkers, No Game' brand platform

By Creative Salon

11 July 2024

Following Ollie Watkins' late winner against Netherlands which took England into the final of the Euros, Walkers and its creative agency of record VCCP has released a new ad to celebrate the victory.

Part of the No Walkers, No Game brand platform the creative will run across print and social today with a media buy in today's i Newspaper arranged by OMD.

The ad features a pack of Walkers Cheese and Onion with the caption 'IN THE BAG'. It was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.

Credits

Campaign Title: No Walkers, No Game

Clients: Walkers

Advertising Agency: VCCP

Executive Creative Director: Mark Orbine

Senior Creative: Matt Allen

Senior Creative: Luke Ashton

Head of Account Management: Olivia Packshaw

Account Director: Amirah Hajat

Account Manager: Lara Tarabey

Head of Planning: Ross Cameron

Planning Director: Rebecca Pinn

Production Company: Girl&Bear

Agency Creative Producer: Rebecca Hunnybun

Integrated Project Director: Brad Willis

Senior Designers: Rob Churcher & Carl Sherry

Artlab Manager: Dan Datson

Artworker: Lee Forster

Designer: Tegan Barnes

Head of Production: Simon Walker

Retouching: Stanley's Post

Media Buying: OMD

