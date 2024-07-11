Walkers celebrates Ollie Watkins' late winner with print and social ad
Created by VCCP, the reactive campaign is part of the brand's 'No Walkers, No Game' brand platform
11 July 2024
Following Ollie Watkins' late winner against Netherlands which took England into the final of the Euros, Walkers and its creative agency of record VCCP has released a new ad to celebrate the victory.
Part of the No Walkers, No Game brand platform the creative will run across print and social today with a media buy in today's i Newspaper arranged by OMD.
The ad features a pack of Walkers Cheese and Onion with the caption 'IN THE BAG'. It was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.
Credits
Campaign Title: No Walkers, No Game
Clients: Walkers
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Executive Creative Director: Mark Orbine
Senior Creative: Matt Allen
Senior Creative: Luke Ashton
Head of Account Management: Olivia Packshaw
Account Director: Amirah Hajat
Account Manager: Lara Tarabey
Head of Planning: Ross Cameron
Planning Director: Rebecca Pinn
Production Company: Girl&Bear
Agency Creative Producer: Rebecca Hunnybun
Integrated Project Director: Brad Willis
Senior Designers: Rob Churcher & Carl Sherry
Artlab Manager: Dan Datson
Artworker: Lee Forster
Designer: Tegan Barnes
Head of Production: Simon Walker
Retouching: Stanley's Post
Media Buying: OMD