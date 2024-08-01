naturo vccp media

Naturo declares that dogs don't care what they eat - but Naturo does

VCCP Media and Girl&Bear's 'deliberately disruptive' debut campaign for the brand targets dog owners who already care about nutrition

By Creative Salon

01 August 2024

Natural wet dog food brand Naturo has created its biggest campaign yet, ‘Dogs don’t care what they eat, Naturo do’, produced by newly appointed agencies VCCP Media and global content creation studio Girl&Bear.

The campaign spans across TV, BVOD, social and digital, and aims to drive brand awareness through a media strategy led by VCCP Media. It targets dog owners who already care about nutrition and take an active interest in the food that they’re giving their families - but possibly haven’t considered that there’s a simple, natural alternative that can feed furry family members at an affordable price.

The work aims to cut through in a highly contested category by tapping into a simple truth - whilst dogs are amazing, they aren’t always as picky as Naturo when it comes to their diet. The campaign will playfully remind pet parents that whilst dogs will happily eat socks, slippers or the TV remote, Naturo takes meticulous care and attention when it comes to pet nutrition.

The strategy behind the campaign was to be ‘deliberately disruptive’: instead of talking about ingredients or health benefits, Naturo hones in on all the things dogs shouldn't eat to prove a cheeky point.

The campaign will run in the UK and ROI, and is the first to launch after VCCP Media and Girl&Bear won a competitive pitch process in April.

Eva Mooney, senior marketing manager at Naturo said: "With a new look freshly launched across our Naturo Natural Pet Food range, and over 52 years’ experience in the industry, our aim is to build brand awareness of our natural, nutritious and delicious food that pets love. We felt that VCCP’s creative approach, planning, and importantly their understanding of us as a brand and company, really stood out in the pitch process. We’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Claire Young, CEO at Girl&Bear added: “Dogs will eat almost anything edible, and sometimes even things that aren’t. Because they don’t care about what they eat, you can leave it to Naturo to provide delicious, balanced, natural meals instead. This was the pawfect campaign to work in partnership with our friends at VCCP Media to deliver a ‘straight to making’ proposition, developing assets in production for direct use by the media agency.”

Simon Jenkins, chief planning officer at VCCP Media commented: “We wanted to rise above the canine clutter with a memorable, brave, ‘challenger’ campaign that gets to the right pet parents, and gets them thinking about Naturo’s pet food. We’ve ensured Girl&Bear’s stand-out creative will cut-through with smart data-powered targeting and disruptive media behaviours across the funnel."

Credits

Campaign Title: Dogs Don’t Care What They Eat, Naturo Do

Client: Mackle Petfoods

Advertising Agency: VCCP

Executive Creative Director: Jim Thornton

Copywriter and Art Director: Daniel Glover-James and Elias Torres

Business Director: Claire Young

Client and Production Lead: Zoe Bell

Agency Line Producer: Jimmy Watson

Agency Creative Producer: Jess Cross

Media Buying Agency: VCCP Media

CEO: James Shoreland

Chief Strategy Officer: Will Parrish

Chief Planning Officer: Simon Jenkins

Media Planner: Freddie McTavish

Production Company: Girl&Bear

Director: Trevor Melvin

Editor: Tom James

Executive Producer: Ed Rosie

Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear

Post Producer: Vanessa Troop

Colourist: Syd Harvey

Audio Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear

Sound Engineer: Emily Vizard

Photographer: Ed Roe

Social Content Creator: Becky H

