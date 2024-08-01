Naturo declares that dogs don't care what they eat - but Naturo does
Natural wet dog food brand Naturo has created its biggest campaign yet, ‘Dogs don’t care what they eat, Naturo do’, produced by newly appointed agencies VCCP Media and global content creation studio Girl&Bear.
The campaign spans across TV, BVOD, social and digital, and aims to drive brand awareness through a media strategy led by VCCP Media. It targets dog owners who already care about nutrition and take an active interest in the food that they’re giving their families - but possibly haven’t considered that there’s a simple, natural alternative that can feed furry family members at an affordable price.
The work aims to cut through in a highly contested category by tapping into a simple truth - whilst dogs are amazing, they aren’t always as picky as Naturo when it comes to their diet. The campaign will playfully remind pet parents that whilst dogs will happily eat socks, slippers or the TV remote, Naturo takes meticulous care and attention when it comes to pet nutrition.
The strategy behind the campaign was to be ‘deliberately disruptive’: instead of talking about ingredients or health benefits, Naturo hones in on all the things dogs shouldn't eat to prove a cheeky point.
The campaign will run in the UK and ROI, and is the first to launch after VCCP Media and Girl&Bear won a competitive pitch process in April.
Eva Mooney, senior marketing manager at Naturo said: "With a new look freshly launched across our Naturo Natural Pet Food range, and over 52 years’ experience in the industry, our aim is to build brand awareness of our natural, nutritious and delicious food that pets love. We felt that VCCP’s creative approach, planning, and importantly their understanding of us as a brand and company, really stood out in the pitch process. We’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”
Claire Young, CEO at Girl&Bear added: “Dogs will eat almost anything edible, and sometimes even things that aren’t. Because they don’t care about what they eat, you can leave it to Naturo to provide delicious, balanced, natural meals instead. This was the pawfect campaign to work in partnership with our friends at VCCP Media to deliver a ‘straight to making’ proposition, developing assets in production for direct use by the media agency.”
Simon Jenkins, chief planning officer at VCCP Media commented: “We wanted to rise above the canine clutter with a memorable, brave, ‘challenger’ campaign that gets to the right pet parents, and gets them thinking about Naturo’s pet food. We’ve ensured Girl&Bear’s stand-out creative will cut-through with smart data-powered targeting and disruptive media behaviours across the funnel."
Credits
Campaign Title: Dogs Don’t Care What They Eat, Naturo Do
Client: Mackle Petfoods
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Executive Creative Director: Jim Thornton
Copywriter and Art Director: Daniel Glover-James and Elias Torres
Business Director: Claire Young
Client and Production Lead: Zoe Bell
Agency Line Producer: Jimmy Watson
Agency Creative Producer: Jess Cross
Media Buying Agency: VCCP Media
CEO: James Shoreland
Chief Strategy Officer: Will Parrish
Chief Planning Officer: Simon Jenkins
Media Planner: Freddie McTavish
Production Company: Girl&Bear
Director: Trevor Melvin
Editor: Tom James
Executive Producer: Ed Rosie
Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear
Post Producer: Vanessa Troop
Colourist: Syd Harvey
Audio Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear
Sound Engineer: Emily Vizard
Photographer: Ed Roe
Social Content Creator: Becky H