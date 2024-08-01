Naturo declares that dogs don't care what they eat - but Naturo does

Natural wet dog food brand Naturo has created its biggest campaign yet, ‘Dogs don’t care what they eat, Naturo do’, produced by newly appointed agencies VCCP Media and global content creation studio Girl&Bear.

The campaign spans across TV, BVOD, social and digital, and aims to drive brand awareness through a media strategy led by VCCP Media. It targets dog owners who already care about nutrition and take an active interest in the food that they’re giving their families - but possibly haven’t considered that there’s a simple, natural alternative that can feed furry family members at an affordable price.