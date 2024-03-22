Media should be less beige and more Beyoncé

We’re also in a golden age of media. There’s more content, that’s higher quality, more democratised and more accessible than ever. Gaming IPs, news stories, YouTube channels are getting greenlit with Hollywood budgets for global audiences. Sports are captured by documentary crews as the action happens so we can ‘Keep up with the Verstappens’.

Social media has allowed cultural icons to become multi-faceted and accessible, and average Joes to become the most influential voices on the planet. They’re not obediently adhering to pre-defined boxes.

A content creator is a multimedia platform, a brand, a company, a sales channel and a cultural accelerant. What’s on our ‘big screens’ we carry around on our ‘small screens’ and who we tune into is just as likely to be broadcasting from their living room as they are from Westeros.

All of this is a weird and wonderful new set of paint brushes for us to paint brilliant new brand stories with - more connected and more fluid than ever before.

This is because we’re in a golden age of technology. It’s complicated, and yes, a little scary. But it’s allowing brilliant solutions to unsolvable problems to be built anywhere, by anyone. Is AI coming for our jobs? Yes. But in the large part, it’s the tedious, humdrum ones we hated to do anyway. For media people, it’s less manual spreadsheet input. Less management of the minutiae of spots and dots buying. Freeing us up to craft, create and concoct new ways to use media. We can rage against the machine, or we can rage with it.