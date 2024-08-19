TfL tackles violence and aggression against staff on the network

TfL has seen an increase in all incidents of work-related violence and aggression, with higher numbers of verbal abuse, threats, hate and aggression being reported. In 2023/24 there were 10,493 reports of work-related violence and aggression, compared to 9,989 in 2022/23, an increase of 5 per cent. However, the number of incidents of physical violence reported recently has decreased. From 1 April to 22 June 2024, 197 physical incidents were reported by directly employed TfL staff, a 20 per cent reduction compared to the same period last year, when there were 248 reported incidents.

TfL hopes to continue seeing this downward trend through the widespread adoption of bodyworn video cameras, deployment of Transport Support Enforcement Officers and rollout of conflict management training.