thats so primark vccp still

Primark invites US to fall in love with its value and quality

'That's So Primark', created by VCCP, is the Irish brand's first brand campaign launched in the US

By Creative Salon

13 August 2024

International clothing retailer Primark has created its first US brand campaign, 'That's So Primark,' to showcase the brand's blend of quality fashion and value pricing.

The Irish brand, founded in Dublin 55 years ago, has become a household name throughout Europe, with over 445 stores across 17 countries. Now as the retailer is working towards its American ambition of 60 stores in the US, Primark is introducing itself to American consumers and inviting them to fall in love with Primark’s value, quality and style. ‘That’s So Primark’ is an extension of the brand’s global creative platform with an aim to educate Americans on what it means to be “so Primark.”

Created in partnership with creative agency, VCCP, the brand awareness campaign is rooted in two hero films.

‘Window with a View’ features alternating close-ups of two women as their faces draw closer and closer to the camera with each alternating shot. Finally, their faces smash into glass, and the full image comes into view. The women stand side by side before a Primark store, lovingly admiring the pieces behind the window rather than each other. Other women join them, longingly looking at the high-quality, low-price outfits that have made Primark a sensation over the years.

‘Fall Again’ echoes that same anthem as a woman shops in a Primark store, the music swelling as she spins around the aisles with a striped sweater, followed by a slew of other pieces she loves, at prices she wants.

Michelle McEttrick, global chief customer officer at Primark, said: “Across Europe, Primark is known as the place to shop for people who want to look good and feel good, without breaking the bank.

“Primark is still relatively unknown in the US, so we want to spread the word to savvy shoppers that they don’t need to sacrifice style if they’re on a budget. Whether they’re looking for head-turning statement pieces, or everyday wardrobe essentials, we want to give American consumers the chance to fall in love with their closet over and over again.”

Brett Edgar, CEO at VCCP US, added: “Primark is unlike any other shopping experience, and it's about time more US shoppers got a taste of that.

“We wanted to show American consumers what the hype is all about across the pond, and that they don’t have to settle during their shopping experience. It’s all about falling in love with the brand and its unique products again and again.”

‘That’s So Primark’ goes live across CTV, OTT, digital, social, radio, OOH, and digital.

  • Primark American Dream Mall Billboard VCCP

    1/4

  • Primark OOH Bus PR Image VCCP

    2/4

  • Primark OOH Int Subway PR Image VCCP

    3/4

  • Primark OOH Subway PR Image VCCP

    4/4

Credits

Campaign Title: That’s So Primark

Client: Primark

Global Director of Marketing: Wendy Duggan

Global Chief Customer Officer: Michelle McEttrick

Global Brand Consultant: Gemma Tedder

Global Head of Creative: Steven Jones

US Head of Marketing: Rene Federico

US Brand Communications Partner: Julia Nayer

Advertising Agency: VCCP US

Chief Creative Officer: Jed Grossman

Group Creative Director: Gianmaria Schonlieb

Senior Copywriter: Caroline Johnson

Art Director: Taylor Dahl

Designer: John Olson

Digital Content Creator: Gabriele Wiedenmann

Project Manager: Anna Carnochan

Director of Business Affairs: Cara Orlowski

Business Affairs Manager: Ricky Meyer

Executive Producer: Jessica Ambrose

Senior Producer: Zach Zutler

Group Account Director: Maxie Estes

Account Supervisor: Emily Menken

Group Strategy Director: Emma Greenwood

Senior Brand Strategist: Alyssa Ritchie

Photography: Laird and Good Company

Photographer: Mark Leibowitz

Head of Business Dev/EP: Kirsty Meares

Producer: Casey Unterman

On-Set Production Manager: Frankie Crichton

Production Coordinator: Maddie Echeverria

Film Production: Ridley Scott Associates

Director: Tom Dream

Cinematographer: Bill Pope

President/Executive Producer: Luke Ricci

Executive Producer: Jenni Sprunger

Head of Production: Sarah Morrison

Line Producer: Andreas Attai

Sales Representative: 1961

Editorial: Cartel

Editor: Nick Deliberto

Assistant Editor: Elle Nava

Managing Director: Lauren Bleiweiss

Executive Producer: Viet-An Nguyen

Producer: Julie Zivic

Sound Design & Mix: Barking Owl

Sound Designer: Stuart St. Vincent Welch

Mixers: Elizabeth McClanahan & Bill Flynn

Executive Producer: Ashley Benton

Jr. Producer: Jenna Pangilinan

Managing Director: Carol Dunn

Music Supervision: Walker

Managing Director: Sara Matarazzo

Senior Executive Producer: Stephanie Pigott

Senior Producer: Danielle Soury

Business Affairs Manager: Deanna Romine

Artist: Nancy Wilson

Song: ‘(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am’

Color: Rare Medium

Colorist: Ayumi Ashley

Color Producers: Nubia Lima & Evan Bauer

Color Assistant: Alex Frankland

Online & Finish: Framestore

Flame Artists: Toby Brockhurst & Luca Pelegatta

Executive Producer: Brittney Walker

Producer: Valia Brinck

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.