Primark invites US to fall in love with its value and quality
'That's So Primark', created by VCCP, is the Irish brand's first brand campaign launched in the US
13 August 2024
International clothing retailer Primark has created its first US brand campaign, 'That's So Primark,' to showcase the brand's blend of quality fashion and value pricing.
The Irish brand, founded in Dublin 55 years ago, has become a household name throughout Europe, with over 445 stores across 17 countries. Now as the retailer is working towards its American ambition of 60 stores in the US, Primark is introducing itself to American consumers and inviting them to fall in love with Primark’s value, quality and style. ‘That’s So Primark’ is an extension of the brand’s global creative platform with an aim to educate Americans on what it means to be “so Primark.”
Created in partnership with creative agency, VCCP, the brand awareness campaign is rooted in two hero films.
‘Window with a View’ features alternating close-ups of two women as their faces draw closer and closer to the camera with each alternating shot. Finally, their faces smash into glass, and the full image comes into view. The women stand side by side before a Primark store, lovingly admiring the pieces behind the window rather than each other. Other women join them, longingly looking at the high-quality, low-price outfits that have made Primark a sensation over the years.
‘Fall Again’ echoes that same anthem as a woman shops in a Primark store, the music swelling as she spins around the aisles with a striped sweater, followed by a slew of other pieces she loves, at prices she wants.
Michelle McEttrick, global chief customer officer at Primark, said: “Across Europe, Primark is known as the place to shop for people who want to look good and feel good, without breaking the bank.
“Primark is still relatively unknown in the US, so we want to spread the word to savvy shoppers that they don’t need to sacrifice style if they’re on a budget. Whether they’re looking for head-turning statement pieces, or everyday wardrobe essentials, we want to give American consumers the chance to fall in love with their closet over and over again.”
Brett Edgar, CEO at VCCP US, added: “Primark is unlike any other shopping experience, and it's about time more US shoppers got a taste of that.
“We wanted to show American consumers what the hype is all about across the pond, and that they don’t have to settle during their shopping experience. It’s all about falling in love with the brand and its unique products again and again.”
‘That’s So Primark’ goes live across CTV, OTT, digital, social, radio, OOH, and digital.
