Primark invites US to fall in love with its value and quality

‘Fall Again’ echoes that same anthem as a woman shops in a Primark store, the music swelling as she spins around the aisles with a striped sweater, followed by a slew of other pieces she loves, at prices she wants.

Michelle McEttrick, global chief customer officer at Primark, said: “Across Europe, Primark is known as the place to shop for people who want to look good and feel good, without breaking the bank.

“Primark is still relatively unknown in the US, so we want to spread the word to savvy shoppers that they don’t need to sacrifice style if they’re on a budget. Whether they’re looking for head-turning statement pieces, or everyday wardrobe essentials, we want to give American consumers the chance to fall in love with their closet over and over again.”

Brett Edgar, CEO at VCCP US, added: “Primark is unlike any other shopping experience, and it's about time more US shoppers got a taste of that.

“We wanted to show American consumers what the hype is all about across the pond, and that they don’t have to settle during their shopping experience. It’s all about falling in love with the brand and its unique products again and again.”

‘That’s So Primark’ goes live across CTV, OTT, digital, social, radio, OOH, and digital.