VCCP’s AI creative agency Faith celebrates its first birthday
The celebratory short film 'Finding Faith' explores the practical uses of generative video for brands
25 July 2024
Faith, VCCP’s AI creative agency, has created an animated short film called 'Finding Faith' to celebrate its first birthday and explore the practical uses of generative video for brands today.
Adhering to a consistent brand world, the Faith team decided on the Gen AI project as a way of “demonstrating the craft it takes to control AI to meet our creative standards, instead of letting AI control how much we lowered them”.
The agency chose to work with its own brand world through its characters ‘girl’ and ‘robot’ (representing humanity and Gen-AI) featuring in an animated origin story which illustrates its founding idea that Gen-AI, when used properly can serve as an accelerator of human creativity.
The story captures the moment a young girl overcomes her initial fear and takes a leap of faith in befriending a lost robot, an act that unlocks their combined potential. Inspired by anime films, everything from the script to storyboards, animation and music was created using AI tools.
The small team behind the film combined more than 15 different tools in total to complete production in just four weeks - reducing costs by an estimated 85 per cent.
Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth, creative directors at Faith, said: “The potential of generative video is much talked about and we’ve seen some great examples in fashion and music videos. They play well to the limitations of popular tools, but when it comes to creative control and consistency things get sketchy. Brands tend to require a more clearly defined narrative, distinct brand worlds and creative direction, which generative video tools have yet to provide.
“With ‘Finding faith’ we decided to test the capabilities of emerging generative tools on our own brand, to see how far we could push the technology when integrated into a creative process. There were many challenges though, the pace of AI development saw new versions of tools with new capabilities constantly being released, meaning we had to adapt as we went along to take full advantage.
“This project would not have been possible without recent developments in Gen-AI, especially by the passionate open-source community - we wouldn’t have had the time, people or budget to pull this off even a year ago - but this serves as a great case study of what we can currently achieve.”
The film has been released on social channels and is accompanied by a making of film that shares some of the lessons learned during the project.
Credits
Leadership
- CEO: Michael Sugden
- CSO: Michael Lee
- Head of Faith: Alex Dalman
Creative
- Creative Directors: Ben Hopkins & Morten Legarth
- Prompt & Diffusion Engineer: Gabriele Lanzafame
- Creative Innovation Lead: Peter Gasston
- Midweight Creative: Vicky David
Account Management
- Managing Partner: Kerry Howell
- Business Director: Sam Whiston
- Account Manager: Mai Trinh
Data
- Data Strategy Director: Yariella Coello
- Head of Data Science & Analytics: Lucy Chaudhuri
Planning
- Senior Planner: Amber Smith
- Junior Planner: Liberty Covill
Production
- Senior Integrated Creative Producer: Charlotte McCluskey
- Executive Producer: Jake Hafer
- Producer: Miriam Deas
- Videographer: Ed Roe
- Assistant Filmmaker: Farihah Chowdhury
Post Production
- Post Producers: Amira Petker & Elliott Watson
- Editors: Amelia Eve, Adrian Scanlon & Mark Singer
- Grade: Syd Harvey
- Sound Design & Music: Emily Vizard
- BTS Editor: Jess MacLeod
- MCR: Bevan Edwards, Anil Douglas & Alex Reid
3D
- Project Director: Ravi Patel
- Creative Director: Jon Bancroft
- Animation / Modelling: Filip Stanek & Richard Janecek
Design
- Resource Lead: Rachael Hinge
- Senior Designer: Rohit Sharma, Miguel Silgado & Tom Widdrington
- Senior Assistant Artlab Manager: Sam Weight
PR & Marketing
- Senior Group Communications Manager: Alastair Smith
- Group New Business & Marketing Manager: Ollie Bowen
Legal
- Head of Legal: Rebecca Coleman