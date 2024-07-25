VCCP’s AI creative agency Faith celebrates its first birthday

The agency chose to work with its own brand world through its characters ‘girl’ and ‘robot’ (representing humanity and Gen-AI) featuring in an animated origin story which illustrates its founding idea that Gen-AI, when used properly can serve as an accelerator of human creativity.

The story captures the moment a young girl overcomes her initial fear and takes a leap of faith in befriending a lost robot, an act that unlocks their combined potential. Inspired by anime films, everything from the script to storyboards, animation and music was created using AI tools.

The small team behind the film combined more than 15 different tools in total to complete production in just four weeks - reducing costs by an estimated 85 per cent.

Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth, creative directors at Faith, said: “The potential of generative video is much talked about and we’ve seen some great examples in fashion and music videos. They play well to the limitations of popular tools, but when it comes to creative control and consistency things get sketchy. Brands tend to require a more clearly defined narrative, distinct brand worlds and creative direction, which generative video tools have yet to provide.

“With ‘Finding faith’ we decided to test the capabilities of emerging generative tools on our own brand, to see how far we could push the technology when integrated into a creative process. There were many challenges though, the pace of AI development saw new versions of tools with new capabilities constantly being released, meaning we had to adapt as we went along to take full advantage.

“This project would not have been possible without recent developments in Gen-AI, especially by the passionate open-source community - we wouldn’t have had the time, people or budget to pull this off even a year ago - but this serves as a great case study of what we can currently achieve.”

The film has been released on social channels and is accompanied by a making of film that shares some of the lessons learned during the project.