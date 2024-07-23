Cadbury AI tool allows public to appear in nostalgic ads

Phil Warfield, marketing director at Cadbury, said: “We started off our 200 years celebrations by asking the public to go into their family albums and share photographs of themselves with Cadbury over the years. Now we are inviting the public to be a part of our posters, developing a tool that celebrates not only the rich heritage of Cadbury but also our relationship with the public.”

Jonny Goodall, chief design officer at Bernadette, added: “My Cadbury Era is a product of human design and creativity which was boosted by Gen-AI technology to make something that wasn’t previously possible - using cutting edge techniques to bring something from the archives up to date and into a modern environment.”

The campaign was brought to life with the help of VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear with media led by Publicis Media, owned channels by Elvis, and PR and influencer content led by Ogilvy.

