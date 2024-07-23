Cadbury AI tool allows public to appear in nostalgic ads
Created by VCCP to celebrate the brand's 200th anniversary, the Gen-AI powered tool ‘My Cadbury Era’ places users in classic Cadbury posters
23 July 2024
Cadbury and VCCP London's campaign activation and Gen-AI powered tool named ‘My Cadbury Era’ places public users in classic Cadbury posters to celebrate its 200 year heritage.
Building on the 'Yours For 200 Years' campaign, which celebrates Cadbury’s 200th anniversary and its long-standing relationship with the British public, VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette has created the free tool to let people place themselves at the heart of Cadbury history.
Users can upload a selfie and select their 'Era' from one of seven classic Cadbury ads, along with options to determine how they would like to be represented, and the tool then recreates the image featuring their likeness. In keeping with Cadbury generosity, participants are automatically entered into a prize draw to win £200.
The activation is being supported by a social and D/OOH campaign, and Cadbury has also partnered with influencers to help demonstrate how the tool works and share their posters.
Using AI image inference on the original archive adverts, and combining the power of 'Stable Diffusion' with the creativity and expertise of the team who developed the tool allowed for the reimagining of historic posters in a way that felt true to Cadbury.
VCCP and Cadbury worked with a leading LGBTQ+ charity and members of Mondelẽz International’s diversity and inclusion network to ensure the activation is as inclusive as possible.
Phil Warfield, marketing director at Cadbury, said: “We started off our 200 years celebrations by asking the public to go into their family albums and share photographs of themselves with Cadbury over the years. Now we are inviting the public to be a part of our posters, developing a tool that celebrates not only the rich heritage of Cadbury but also our relationship with the public.”
Jonny Goodall, chief design officer at Bernadette, added: “My Cadbury Era is a product of human design and creativity which was boosted by Gen-AI technology to make something that wasn’t previously possible - using cutting edge techniques to bring something from the archives up to date and into a modern environment.”
The campaign was brought to life with the help of VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear with media led by Publicis Media, owned channels by Elvis, and PR and influencer content led by Ogilvy.
