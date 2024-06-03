Cadbury distracts the nation with its '&More' bars

Central to the campaign is an out of home activation: a series of ’distracted’ ads. Within the poster, the eye-catching Dairy Milk &More bar grabs the attention of ‘neighbouring’ ads, the people featured within each can’t help but stare.

As part of the activation, Cadbury has involved real independent businesses for the surrounding ‘distracted’ ads, providing each with a valuable spotlight and complimentary advertising. Each ad features genuine individuals closely affiliated with these businesses. This initiative, as well as highlighting the brand’s generosity, underscores Cadbury's commitment to nurturing creativity and supporting the community.

With media planning and buying led by Publicis Media, each poster is strategically placed at some of London’s most prominent digital sites including Euston and Waterloo, as well as flyposting locations up and down the country going live on 17 June.

The OOH also plays on the theme of distraction, using contextual ads strategically placed in key locations such as bus stops and airports, reminding people that they should really be getting on their bus or picking up their luggage rather than staring at the &More chunk.

In addition to the out of home campaign, VCCP’s global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, collaborated with award-winning director Tom Speers and Smuggler to bring two 20” films, crafted to be funny, sharp and for the message to land in a short space of time.