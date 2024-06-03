vccp cadbury andmore bars 2

Cadbury distracts the nation with its '&More' bars

Created by VCCP London, the 'There’s a lot to take in' campaign promotes the brand's new Dairy Milk '&More' bars

By Creative Salon

03 June 2024

Cadbury and VCCP London have introduced the brand's latest indulgent creation, the Cadbury Dairy Milk &More bar.

The new product has bigger chunks and more combinations of flavours, available in two flavours, Cadbury Dairy Milk &More Nutty Praline Crisp and Cadbury Dairy Milk & More Caramel Nut Crunch. The idea behind the campaign is to celebrate the bar’s depth by showcasing the distracting power of the &More bar’s fillings, proudly celebrating that “there’s a lot to take in”.

  • vccp cadbury andmore bars 1

Central to the campaign is an out of home activation: a series of ’distracted’ ads. Within the poster, the eye-catching Dairy Milk &More bar grabs the attention of ‘neighbouring’ ads, the people featured within each can’t help but stare.

As part of the activation, Cadbury has involved real independent businesses for the surrounding ‘distracted’ ads, providing each with a valuable spotlight and complimentary advertising. Each ad features genuine individuals closely affiliated with these businesses. This initiative, as well as highlighting the brand’s generosity, underscores Cadbury's commitment to nurturing creativity and supporting the community.

With media planning and buying led by Publicis Media, each poster is strategically placed at some of London’s most prominent digital sites including Euston and Waterloo, as well as flyposting locations up and down the country going live on 17 June.

The OOH also plays on the theme of distraction, using contextual ads strategically placed in key locations such as bus stops and airports, reminding people that they should really be getting on their bus or picking up their luggage rather than staring at the &More chunk.

In addition to the out of home campaign, VCCP’s global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, collaborated with award-winning director Tom Speers and Smuggler to bring two 20” films, crafted to be funny, sharp and for the message to land in a short space of time.

One film depicts a gamer so entranced by the &More bar that he abandons his team, while the other portrays a mother so absorbed by the chocolate that her teenage daughter is left waiting outside in the rain.

The campaign will run in the UK and Ireland from 3 June to 31 July, with a second phase in September. The campaign will be featured across BVOD, CTV, Cinema, YouTube, digital and paper OOH, flyposters, and social media, in an aim to ensure broad and diverse reach for the new product.

Girl&Bear managed the entirety of the campaign, from TV campaign to OOH, and PR has been managed by Ogilvy.

Maria Jackson, senior brand manager at Mondelez: “Cadbury’s brand identity revolves around generosity and this campaign is an embodiment of that, showcasing and collaborating with real independent businesses to share our platform. It's been an exciting journey to see the product truth (there is a lot to take in!) amplified through a series of eye-catching ads that highlight an irresistible new product."

Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London added: “It’s not often you get to launch a new product for such a national treasure of a brand, so it’s been a really exciting campaign to be a part of. We’re just hoping those delicious chunks don’t cause any serious distractions. If that happens, please tell everyone it was Chris and Jonny’s idea.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: There’s A Lot To Take In

CLIENTS: Elise Burditt, Michael Moore, Maria Jackson, Claudia Mason

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Laura Muse

SENIOR CREATIVE TEAM: Haley Koehn & Louise Organ

HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Bella Johnston & Will Hazelton

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Daniella Wilmot

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Maddie Jones

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ollie Gillmore

SENIOR PLANNERS: Charlotte O’Brien & Scott Isaac

SENIOR AGENCY PRODUCER: David Vass

HEAD OF BROADCAST AFFAIRS: Alexia Collins

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Adam Edwards

DESIGNER: Carl Sherry

SENIOR ARTWORKER: Toby Kadir

STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry

RESOURCE COORDINATOR: Yasmine Moridi

POST PRODUCER: Gerda Aleksandraviciute

SOCIAL EDITORS: Teresa Tang & Stefan Jerome

PRODUCTION COMPANY: SMUGGLER

DIRECTOR: Tom Speers

MD: Fergus Brown

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Lucy Kelly

PRODUCER: Claire Jones

DOP: Nick Morris

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Adam Evans

1ST AD: James Sharpe

LOCATION MANAGER: Rupert Bowkett

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Lucie Red

ART DIRECTOR: Terry Palamara

CASTING DIRECTOR: Ali Fearnley

WARDROBE STYLIST: Michelle May

HAIR & MAKE-UP STYLIST: Eve Coles

EDIT COMPANY: The Assembly Rooms

EDITOR: Eve Ashwell & Edward Cooper

SENIOR EDIT PRODUCER: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

COLOURIST: Tom Mangham

POST PRODUCER: Phil Whalley

VFX LEAD: Mark Stannard

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750mph

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Olivia Ray

SENIOR AUDIO PRODUCER: Aishah Amodu

SOUND DESIGNER & ENGINEER: Sam Ashwell

GAME FOOTAGE DEVELOPMENT: Moonrock Animation Studio

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Gabor Marinov

ART DIRECTOR: Bernadett Dian

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Balazs Berky

FOOD PHOTOGRAPHER: Aaron Tilley

PHOTOGRAPHER AGENT: Angela Woods

MODEL MAKER: Paul Baker

LIFESTYLE PHOTOGRAPHER: Wanda Martin

SPECIAL THANKS TO: NBC Group, Liha Beauty, Levitate, The Dress and Sassi Holford

STILLS POST PRODUCTION: Stanley’s post

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis Media

PR & SOCIAL: Elvis

CINEMA PARTNERSHIP: 1155

