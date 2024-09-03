KitKat’s ‘Break Better’ Shows Why You Need an Escape from Life's Chaos
The campaign by VML UK underscores the importance of genuine rest by demonstrating how a KitKat can offer a much-needed respite from the chaos of daily life
03 September 2024
KitKat’s new campaign 'Break Better' takes aim at the challenges of finding quality rests in today’s relentless pace of life.
Building on the brand's enduring tagline, 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat,' the campaign highlights the struggle many face in achieving meaningful rest amid constant distractions and pressures.
Created by VML, the fully integrated campaign spans TV, online video, out-of-home, social and influencer, and will go live across the world, starting with the UK, followed by the rest of Europe, Canada and Australia.
The campaign will be further adapted for different countries across the globe.
“KitKat has been the brand that owns breaks for over 80 years, but we needed to find a way to resonate with the pressures on young people’s lives today. We want to not just champion the importance of taking breaks, but to help the world break better for years to come,” says Chris O’Donnell, global lead, KitKat at Nestlé.
The hero film at the centre of the campaign sees a man in a bustling office contending with a swarm of paperwork, sticky notes and office tech that cling to him like magnets. Against the backdrop of Queen’s iconic anthem ‘I Want to Break Free’, he walks out of the office in pursuit of a break. The day-to-day paraphernalia only drops to the floor once he opens a four finger KitKat and snaps the crispy chocolate wafer bar. The advert ends with the iconic tagline ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat’.
“A decent break always comes from an ability to fully disconnect. It’s been so much fun to bring this idea to life across such a broad range of channels and in such a playful way. It’s safe to say, the whole team are now enjoying a well-earned, proper - break” adds Tom Drew, ECD at VML UK.
As we all navigate busy lives, breaks are more important than ever. However, new research conducted by KitKat via Kantar across five markets has shown that while people feel they take enough breaks, just 34 per cent of consumers say they often take breaks that are of good quality.
Whether consumers feel they have less control over their schedule, increasing time pressures, are busy multitasking, or are simply not able to switch off their minds; many are spending their breaks either distracted or interrupted.
The wider campaign brings this insight to life, further highlighting areas in our lives where our breaks are interrupted. Out-of-home interrupts KitKat’s iconic endline while social executions, in collaboration with creators and influencers, demonstrate interruptions that come up in their own lives.
Break Better was directed by Randy Krallman at Smuggler with production managed by Hogarth. Media planning and buying is by OpenMind.
