KitKat’s ‘Break Better’ Shows Why You Need an Escape from Life's Chaos

KitKat’s new campaign 'Break Better' takes aim at the challenges of finding quality rests in today’s relentless pace of life.

Building on the brand's enduring tagline, 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat,' the campaign highlights the struggle many face in achieving meaningful rest amid constant distractions and pressures.

Created by VML, the fully integrated campaign spans TV, online video, out-of-home, social and influencer, and will go live across the world, starting with the UK, followed by the rest of Europe, Canada and Australia.

The campaign will be further adapted for different countries across the globe.

“KitKat has been the brand that owns breaks for over 80 years, but we needed to find a way to resonate with the pressures on young people’s lives today. We want to not just champion the importance of taking breaks, but to help the world break better for years to come,” says Chris O’Donnell, global lead, KitKat at Nestlé.