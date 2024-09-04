Morrisons confused

Morrisons’ Loyalty Scheme Gets a Fresh Spin with ‘Pay Less with More Card’

The campaign, created by Leo Burnett UK, aims to drive more customers to join its membership programme

By Creative Salon

04 September 2024

Morrisons is doubling down on its commitment to the ‘More Card’ loyalty scheme with a fresh new brand platform and a multi-platform campaign.

Created by Leo Burnett, the ‘Pay Less with More Card’ campaign aims to boost sign-ups and encourage regular use by highlighting the big savings customers can score through exclusive lower prices.

The campaign features two lighthearted 30-second ads featuring customers who are a bit baffled by just how much they’re saving.

As they notice the ‘More Card’ signs around their local Morrisons, the confusion builds. With the music intensifying, the customers slowly catch on—they're actually paying a lot less. The ads wrap up with them proudly scanning their ‘More Card,’ fully in on the secret.

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons CEO, says: “The ‘More Card’ loyalty scheme is at the heart of our commitment to offering unbeatable value to our customers. With the ‘Pay Less with More Card’ campaign, we’re not just highlighting the incredible savings available but also making it fun and engaging for our customers to discover all the benefits of being a More Card member.”

The films, alongside above-the-line activations, featuring a refreshed visual identity, spotlight the vast array of products available at lower prices.

The campaign spans TVC, print, digital OOH, social and a radio partnership with Bauer Media.

In addition, ‘Pay Less with More Card’ includes a range of social creative spots including the ‘Trolley v Trolley Competition’ where customers will race against the clock to list as many discounted products as possible. A lucky few participants will win their weekly shop, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement.

The challenge will be further amplified in-store, pitting customers against each other in a head-to-head battle while Morrisons employees across the nation will announce the More Card deals to unsuspecting customers over Morrisons tannoys with the reactions captured via social channels to showcase that with so many deals landing each week, it’s a challenge to name them all.

Kimberley Gill, creative director at Leo Burnett UK, adds: “Loyalty is a busy and noisy space. So, we wanted to celebrate the More Card in an entertaining and ownable way. With a good dollop of storytelling, plenty of interactive challenges, and finished off with our More Card Merch Man.”

Morrisons and Leo Burnett will also show audiences how to maximise the More Card prices with a special edition of its CookMark Series. Audiences will join budgeting recipe content creators to cook up meals under a budget, made only with products included in ‘More Card’ Prices.

The new brand platform ‘Pay less with More Card’ comes as Leo Burnett recently expanded its scope with Morrisons, adding social to its creative remit in June 2024.

All media was planned and bought by Wavemaker UK.

CREDITS

Campaign title: Pay Less with More Card

Client: Morrisons

Advertising agency: Leo Burnett UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

Executive creative director: James Millers and Andrew Long

Creative director: Kimberley Gill

Copywriter: Conrad Swanston

Art director: Alex Bingham

Agency producer: Lou Pegg

Creative director of design: Dave Allen

Designer: Harry Ingrams

Head of planning: Joe Beveridge

Planning director: Rebecca Field

Business lead: Sophie Garrett

Account director: Matt Paul

Senior account manager: Carys Parry

Account executive: Meyaa Nelson

Media buying agency: Wavemaker UK

Media planner: Richard Bartlett

Media business lead: Dan Jannings

Media account director: Laura-Louise Cooper

Production company: Arts & Sciences

Director: Craig Ainsley

Editor: Tim Hardy @Stitch

Producer: Joshua Smith

Post-production company: Black Kite

Audio postproduction company: Sine Audio

Sound designer: Phil Bolland

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.