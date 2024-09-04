Morrisons’ Loyalty Scheme Gets a Fresh Spin with ‘Pay Less with More Card’
The campaign, created by Leo Burnett UK, aims to drive more customers to join its membership programme
04 September 2024
Morrisons is doubling down on its commitment to the ‘More Card’ loyalty scheme with a fresh new brand platform and a multi-platform campaign.
Created by Leo Burnett, the ‘Pay Less with More Card’ campaign aims to boost sign-ups and encourage regular use by highlighting the big savings customers can score through exclusive lower prices.
The campaign features two lighthearted 30-second ads featuring customers who are a bit baffled by just how much they’re saving.
As they notice the ‘More Card’ signs around their local Morrisons, the confusion builds. With the music intensifying, the customers slowly catch on—they're actually paying a lot less. The ads wrap up with them proudly scanning their ‘More Card,’ fully in on the secret.
Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons CEO, says: “The ‘More Card’ loyalty scheme is at the heart of our commitment to offering unbeatable value to our customers. With the ‘Pay Less with More Card’ campaign, we’re not just highlighting the incredible savings available but also making it fun and engaging for our customers to discover all the benefits of being a More Card member.”
The films, alongside above-the-line activations, featuring a refreshed visual identity, spotlight the vast array of products available at lower prices.
The campaign spans TVC, print, digital OOH, social and a radio partnership with Bauer Media.
In addition, ‘Pay Less with More Card’ includes a range of social creative spots including the ‘Trolley v Trolley Competition’ where customers will race against the clock to list as many discounted products as possible. A lucky few participants will win their weekly shop, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement.
The challenge will be further amplified in-store, pitting customers against each other in a head-to-head battle while Morrisons employees across the nation will announce the More Card deals to unsuspecting customers over Morrisons tannoys with the reactions captured via social channels to showcase that with so many deals landing each week, it’s a challenge to name them all.
Kimberley Gill, creative director at Leo Burnett UK, adds: “Loyalty is a busy and noisy space. So, we wanted to celebrate the More Card in an entertaining and ownable way. With a good dollop of storytelling, plenty of interactive challenges, and finished off with our More Card Merch Man.”
Morrisons and Leo Burnett will also show audiences how to maximise the More Card prices with a special edition of its CookMark Series. Audiences will join budgeting recipe content creators to cook up meals under a budget, made only with products included in ‘More Card’ Prices.
The new brand platform ‘Pay less with More Card’ comes as Leo Burnett recently expanded its scope with Morrisons, adding social to its creative remit in June 2024.
All media was planned and bought by Wavemaker UK.
CREDITS
Campaign title: Pay Less with More Card
Client: Morrisons
Advertising agency: Leo Burnett UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
Executive creative director: James Millers and Andrew Long
Creative director: Kimberley Gill
Copywriter: Conrad Swanston
Art director: Alex Bingham
Agency producer: Lou Pegg
Creative director of design: Dave Allen
Designer: Harry Ingrams
Head of planning: Joe Beveridge
Planning director: Rebecca Field
Business lead: Sophie Garrett
Account director: Matt Paul
Senior account manager: Carys Parry
Account executive: Meyaa Nelson
Media buying agency: Wavemaker UK
Media planner: Richard Bartlett
Media business lead: Dan Jannings
Media account director: Laura-Louise Cooper
Production company: Arts & Sciences
Director: Craig Ainsley
Editor: Tim Hardy @Stitch
Producer: Joshua Smith
Post-production company: Black Kite
Audio postproduction company: Sine Audio
Sound designer: Phil Bolland