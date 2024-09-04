Morrisons’ Loyalty Scheme Gets a Fresh Spin with ‘Pay Less with More Card’

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons CEO, says: “The ‘More Card’ loyalty scheme is at the heart of our commitment to offering unbeatable value to our customers. With the ‘Pay Less with More Card’ campaign, we’re not just highlighting the incredible savings available but also making it fun and engaging for our customers to discover all the benefits of being a More Card member.”

The films, alongside above-the-line activations, featuring a refreshed visual identity, spotlight the vast array of products available at lower prices.

The campaign spans TVC, print, digital OOH, social and a radio partnership with Bauer Media.

In addition, ‘Pay Less with More Card’ includes a range of social creative spots including the ‘Trolley v Trolley Competition’ where customers will race against the clock to list as many discounted products as possible. A lucky few participants will win their weekly shop, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement.

The challenge will be further amplified in-store, pitting customers against each other in a head-to-head battle while Morrisons employees across the nation will announce the More Card deals to unsuspecting customers over Morrisons tannoys with the reactions captured via social channels to showcase that with so many deals landing each week, it’s a challenge to name them all.

Kimberley Gill, creative director at Leo Burnett UK, adds: “Loyalty is a busy and noisy space. So, we wanted to celebrate the More Card in an entertaining and ownable way. With a good dollop of storytelling, plenty of interactive challenges, and finished off with our More Card Merch Man.”

Morrisons and Leo Burnett will also show audiences how to maximise the More Card prices with a special edition of its CookMark Series. Audiences will join budgeting recipe content creators to cook up meals under a budget, made only with products included in ‘More Card’ Prices.

The new brand platform ‘Pay less with More Card’ comes as Leo Burnett recently expanded its scope with Morrisons, adding social to its creative remit in June 2024.

All media was planned and bought by Wavemaker UK.