Marella Cruises Invites First-Time Sailors to Embrace New Adventures

Chris Hackney, managing director at Marella Cruises, said: “We wanted to capture the feeling of “if not now, when”, which is something we know the audience relate to now more than ever.

"Our new campaign celebrates the joy of cruising as a trip that leaves customers richer than when they left their home. It’s a journey of many experiences and multiple destinations, that customers can embrace in a single booking. It’s been a pleasure to bring this campaign to life with the help of Leo Burnett UK and Brace Productions London, as well as other partners.”

The new 40 second advert aims to show travellers yet-to-cruise that a cruise holiday is an adventure for them. Viewers follow the journey of a mum heading off on her first Caribbean cruise, texting home for comfort. Her confidence blossoms as she relaxes and embraces the adventure – making friends with other travellers over shared experiences.

The campaign will go live on the 1 August and will be shown across broadcast channels: ITV, Channel 4 and Sky. 'Adventure Awaits' was created by Marella Cruises, with the help of creative partners, Leo Burnett UK, production agency, Brace Productions London, with media planned and bought by EssenceMediacom.