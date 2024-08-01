MARELLA_BRAND_24_F023 - Copy

Marella Cruises Invites First-Time Sailors to Embrace New Adventures

Created with Leo Burnett UK the campaign captures the spirit of seizing the moment

By creative salon

01 August 2024

Marella Cruises is inviting those who have yet to experience cruising to embark on a journey brimming with enriching adventures.

'Adventure Awaits' is a chance to seize the moment, embrace new adventures, and enjoy a journey that enriches one's life. Live across TV, print, digital and social media, the advert was created with the help of creative partners, Leo Burnett UK and production agency, Brace Productions London.

Chris Hackney, managing director at Marella Cruises, said: “We wanted to capture the feeling of “if not now, when”, which is something we know the audience relate to now more than ever.

"Our new campaign celebrates the joy of cruising as a trip that leaves customers richer than when they left their home. It’s a journey of many experiences and multiple destinations, that customers can embrace in a single booking. It’s been a pleasure to bring this campaign to life with the help of Leo Burnett UK and Brace Productions London, as well as other partners.”

The new 40 second advert aims to show travellers yet-to-cruise that a cruise holiday is an adventure for them. Viewers follow the journey of a mum heading off on her first Caribbean cruise, texting home for comfort. Her confidence blossoms as she relaxes and embraces the adventure – making friends with other travellers over shared experiences.

The campaign will go live on the 1 August and will be shown across broadcast channels: ITV, Channel 4 and Sky. 'Adventure Awaits' was created by Marella Cruises, with the help of creative partners, Leo Burnett UK, production agency, Brace Productions London, with media planned and bought by EssenceMediacom.

Credits

Marella Cruises

Brand leads: Tori McCrindle and Emma Hayes

TUI production: Rebecca Forde and Faye Delahunt

Editor: Jonathan Hurdiss

Social Editor: Katie O’Neill

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett UK

Creative Director: Rob Tenconi & Mark Franklin

Creative team: Lou Bogue & Rupert Thornborough

Planner: Aileen Baker & Beth Mackenzie

Business lead: Lauren Martin

Account team: Robert Ellen & Selen Demirel

Production Company: Brace Productions London

Co- Producer: Kara Lockett

Assistant: Laura Wheeler

Director: Stafan Stuckert

Casting Director: Rebecca Wright Casting

Director of Photography: Damien Daniel

Second camera: Benson Neilan

Digital Image Technician: Ken Mizutani

Focus Puller: Iman Abdirahman Ahmed

Stylist: Noella Mingo

Hair & Make-up: Louise Blake

Drone Operator: Filipe Madeira

Second drone: Brandon Rotheram

Post Production: Lucky Cat

Producer: Laura Skelton

Sound Engineer: Alexej Mungersdorff and James Findlater

Stills:

Stills Producer: Fiona Watson

Stills Photographer: Josh Monie

Stills Assistant: Amy Warren

Cast:

Woman 1: Rachael Buckley

Friend 1: Dionne Neish

Friend 2: Helen Wiseford

Friend 2: Emma Handy

Man 1: Sam Callis

