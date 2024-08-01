Marella Cruises Invites First-Time Sailors to Embrace New Adventures
Created with Leo Burnett UK the campaign captures the spirit of seizing the moment
01 August 2024
Marella Cruises is inviting those who have yet to experience cruising to embark on a journey brimming with enriching adventures.
'Adventure Awaits' is a chance to seize the moment, embrace new adventures, and enjoy a journey that enriches one's life. Live across TV, print, digital and social media, the advert was created with the help of creative partners, Leo Burnett UK and production agency, Brace Productions London.
Chris Hackney, managing director at Marella Cruises, said: “We wanted to capture the feeling of “if not now, when”, which is something we know the audience relate to now more than ever.
"Our new campaign celebrates the joy of cruising as a trip that leaves customers richer than when they left their home. It’s a journey of many experiences and multiple destinations, that customers can embrace in a single booking. It’s been a pleasure to bring this campaign to life with the help of Leo Burnett UK and Brace Productions London, as well as other partners.”
The new 40 second advert aims to show travellers yet-to-cruise that a cruise holiday is an adventure for them. Viewers follow the journey of a mum heading off on her first Caribbean cruise, texting home for comfort. Her confidence blossoms as she relaxes and embraces the adventure – making friends with other travellers over shared experiences.
The campaign will go live on the 1 August and will be shown across broadcast channels: ITV, Channel 4 and Sky. 'Adventure Awaits' was created by Marella Cruises, with the help of creative partners, Leo Burnett UK, production agency, Brace Productions London, with media planned and bought by EssenceMediacom.
Credits
Marella Cruises
Brand leads: Tori McCrindle and Emma Hayes
TUI production: Rebecca Forde and Faye Delahunt
Editor: Jonathan Hurdiss
Social Editor: Katie O’Neill
Creative Agency: Leo Burnett UK
Creative Director: Rob Tenconi & Mark Franklin
Creative team: Lou Bogue & Rupert Thornborough
Planner: Aileen Baker & Beth Mackenzie
Business lead: Lauren Martin
Account team: Robert Ellen & Selen Demirel
Production Company: Brace Productions London
Co- Producer: Kara Lockett
Assistant: Laura Wheeler
Director: Stafan Stuckert
Casting Director: Rebecca Wright Casting
Director of Photography: Damien Daniel
Second camera: Benson Neilan
Digital Image Technician: Ken Mizutani
Focus Puller: Iman Abdirahman Ahmed
Stylist: Noella Mingo
Hair & Make-up: Louise Blake
Drone Operator: Filipe Madeira
Second drone: Brandon Rotheram
Post Production: Lucky Cat
Producer: Laura Skelton
Sound Engineer: Alexej Mungersdorff and James Findlater
Stills:
Stills Producer: Fiona Watson
Stills Photographer: Josh Monie
Stills Assistant: Amy Warren
Cast:
Woman 1: Rachael Buckley
Friend 1: Dionne Neish
Friend 2: Helen Wiseford
Friend 2: Emma Handy
Man 1: Sam Callis