Škoda UK Rallies Women to Swap Dust for Adventure This Summer
Crafted by Leo Burnett, the campaign is fronted by professional cyclist and Olympic medallist Elinor Barker
14 August 2024
Škoda Auto, sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, is on a mission to double the number of female cyclists in the UK, as new research shows that while almost eight million women own bikes in the UK, only four million regularly ride them.
With a significant gender imbalance—men making nearly three times as many bike rides as women—a huge number of bikes are gathering dust. Ride With Me aims to bridge this gender gap in cycling by encouraging current female cyclists to inspire their female friends and family to get back on their bikes and rediscover the joy of cycling together.
Graham Lakeland, creative director for Leo Burnett UK, said: “The creative simplicity of Ride With Me is immediately appealing. No one will make a more convincing argument to try cycling than an already passionate cyclist, and so turning the problem on its head and talking to cyclists, rather than non-cyclists is as clever as it is effective.”
Targeting both cycling enthusiasts and novices, the 45-second launch film features Olympian and Paris 2024 Bronze medal winner Elinor Barker taking TV presenter Angellica Bell out for a bike ride. The two discuss their favourite cycling routes and what motivates them to cycle. The hero spot is accompanied by a call to action, with Barker urging women to discover the magic of cycling and get on their bikes to cycle with a friend, family member or colleague.
Kirsten Stagg, marketing director for Škoda UK, said: “Škoda has supported elite cycling for over twenty years, and in the UK, we have been committed to empowering women in the sport for nearly a decade. The 'Ride With Me' campaign is an engaging, creative way to encourage women to get interested in cycling at a grassroots level. It’s about the love of getting out on your bike and finding a community, whether you haven’t cycled for years or are getting out there for the first time.”
Launched at the height of the UK’s summer of sport, Ride With Me will run on Instagram and TikTok. The campaign also features a #RideWithMe Strava Challenge, encouraging participants to share their journeys and progress for the chance to win the ‘ultimate cycling bundle’.
To further boost the movement, cycling influencer Chanel Dowsett will lead a high-profile Ride Out through London. This 20-strong peloton aims to raise awareness and inspire women across the city to join the cycling revolution.