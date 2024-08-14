Škoda UK Rallies Women to Swap Dust for Adventure This Summer

Škoda Auto, sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, is on a mission to double the number of female cyclists in the UK, as new research shows that while almost eight million women own bikes in the UK, only four million regularly ride them.

With a significant gender imbalance—men making nearly three times as many bike rides as women—a huge number of bikes are gathering dust. Ride With Me aims to bridge this gender gap in cycling by encouraging current female cyclists to inspire their female friends and family to get back on their bikes and rediscover the joy of cycling together.

Graham Lakeland, creative director for Leo Burnett UK, said: “The creative simplicity of Ride With Me is immediately appealing. No one will make a more convincing argument to try cycling than an already passionate cyclist, and so turning the problem on its head and talking to cyclists, rather than non-cyclists is as clever as it is effective.”