Škoda turns Sunday cyclists into Tour de France champions, celebrating 20 years of sponsorship
Škoda gives cyclists in Dorking a once in a lifetime Taste of Le Tour de France
03 July 2023
Fallon and Škoda gave unsuspecting Sunday cyclists in Dorking an unforgettable moment, surprising them at the end of a gruelling climb with a full Tour de France finish experience. This real-life activation blew up newsfeeds on the day and will be captured through a series of social films which will go live across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Le Tour de France is a race like no other but unless you’re a pro-cyclist, you can only enjoy it by watching. Škoda took its historic support of the race to the next level by bringing the magic of Le Tour to a popular Sunday cycle route in the UK, letting everyday cyclists experience the exhilaration of riding in the world’s best supported cycling event.
Škoda dressed the finale of the route to look exactly like a Tour stage, complete with the Race Director’s Škoda Enyaq, French road signs, messages of support chalked on the road, branded boards, an official finish line, and most importantly, a huge crowd of supporters to cheer cyclists on and create a Tour de France atmosphere for all. Influencers Matt Stephens and Elinor Barker were also invited to join in the fun and support with the surprise and delight element.
The social-first content aims to underline Škoda’s role in bringing Le Tour de France to cycling fans: running alongside sponsorship idents on ITV until the end of Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.
Jess Charles, Brand Communications at Škoda said: “Škoda is a brand that powers cycling. Our cars have always been the backbone of the discipline, be it at professional level supporting racing teams, or at an everyday level providing cars people can count on to make great rides happen.”
Graham Lakeland, Creative Director at Fallon UK said: “Having been at the centre of Le Tour de France for 20 years, only Škoda could bring the magic of riding it to grassroots cyclists in the UK. We had a great day delighting cyclists with an experience they’ll always remember and demonstrating Škoda’s genuine love for the sport.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Tour De Škoda
CLIENT: Škoda
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Fallon
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland
CREATIVE TEAM: Lisi Davis
Cicely Alderson
DESIGNER: Freddie Hessian
PLANNER: Henry Gray
BUSINESS LEAD: Liam Hopkins
ACCOUNT TEAM: Rachel Jeffrey, Tobias Dahlhaus
AGENCY PRODUCER: Lou Pegg, Peter Lewendon
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Ask The Impossible / Prodigious
DIRECTOR: Scott Peters