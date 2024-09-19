Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: John Lewis' Window To The Past; Gymbox's OOH; Bag to Fit Hellman's Jar and More...
The best creative, curated
19 September 2024
'House of D’éttol' by McCann London
Dettol has unveiled its first Social and Influencer campaign in partnership with McCann Content Studios London. "O'Dour Couture," is a satirical yet stylish campaign spotlighting the intersection of couture and cleanliness, positioning Dettol Laundry Sanitiser as the ultimate fashion statement. It launched online ahead of this year's London Fashion Week.
1/2
2/2
'The Window' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
To celebrate the return of Never Knowingly Undersold, John Lewis is reflecting back on the past 100 years – and celebrating how far they have come. Said to be its biggest marketing campaign yet, the film is the first in the three-part series set to air in the run-up to christmas.
‘Start Line’ for Gymbox By Pablo
London gym group, Gymbox is challenging locals to work out while communicating its ‘Anything Goes’ philosophy, even if only for a short sprint, using a unique out-of-home activation. The brand positions itself as an antidote to other, more boring gyms, and to continue that it challenged Pablo to bring to life the brand’s philosophy alongside promoting the belief that working out should be fun.
'Gail Force' for Tesco by BBH London
Tesco-owned clothing brand F&F’s latest campaign promises ‘there’s a storm coming’ with the arrival of its Autumn Winter 2024 collection. The campaign by BBH London is the latest iteration in the F&F Makes Fashion Sense platform, beginning with ‘Gail Force’, a 30-second film driven by the insight that we ask a lot of our clothes during the Autumn season, as they deliver on style and flex to every situation.
'Cheez-Hit? Cheez-It' for Kellanova by Leo Burnett
Cheez-It, the iconic US snack brand, has made it across the pond and is focusing on its proposition of using 100 per cent real cheese to deliver an intense taste experience with its £18 million marketing campaign across the UK and Ireland. The integrated campaign from Leo Burnett spans TV, Social, Radio and OOH, with ads running until December 2025, with media buying from Carat.
‘Margaret bag' for Hellman's by Ogilvy UK
In partnership with award-winning fashion label Chopova Lowena and Ogilvy UK, Hellmann’s has debuted the ‘Margaret’ bag, a luxury accessory designed to celebrate the brand’s rich heritage. Named after co-founder Margaret Hellmann, the bag features elegant compartments crafted to fit the iconic Hellmann's jar and a Victorian spoon, reflecting the brand’s timeless appeal.
'OVO Beyond' by Saatchi & Saatchi UK
Ovo Energy is promoting its free savings and rewards platform OVO Beyond in a campaign highlighting the many ways it can also support improving people’s lives at home, when out and about while supporting a greener future. The campaign, which is led by a new 30-second TV spot, has been created by Saatchi & Saatchi UK and highlights how the Energy Savings Account will let customers save and bank rewards including exclusive access to gigs.
'Sophie and The Style Squad' for Freemans by MullenLowe
Freemans, the digital department store, announced that singer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, is the face of its Autumn Winter 2024 campaign. The 119-year-old retailer has been on a revolutionary journey over the last four years, retiring its famous catalogue, focussing on driving growth and relevancy- transforming into a digital pureplay - occupying the online department store space.
'Wear Blue for Rescue' for Battersea by New Commercial Arts
Battersea has launched its latest campaign for 'Wear Blue for Rescue', an annual initiative to help raise awareness of rescue and support for the work the animal welfare charity carries out. Through a series of fun, tongue-in-cheek ads, created by New Commercial Arts, the campaign targets dogs and cats directly, enlisting each of them to encourage their humans to show their love for rescue animals by taking part in ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’.
1/2
2/2