Work Of The Week: John Lewis' Window To The Past; Gymbox's OOH; Bag to Fit Hellman's Jar and More...

'OVO Beyond' by Saatchi & Saatchi UK

Ovo Energy is promoting its free savings and rewards platform OVO Beyond in a campaign highlighting the many ways it can also support improving people’s lives at home, when out and about while supporting a greener future. The campaign, which is led by a new 30-second TV spot, has been created by Saatchi & Saatchi UK and highlights how the Energy Savings Account will let customers save and bank rewards including exclusive access to gigs.