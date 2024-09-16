Tesco’s F&F Autumn Winter Collection Creates a Storm

Jan Marchant, CEO at F&F says: “There is no need to be sad that Summer is over when it means finding your new favourite pieces from our Autumn Winter range. We know the importance of finding something stylish, comfortable and versatile in an ever changing, unpredictable season and this latest campaign truly brings that to life.”

While others scramble amidst the windy conditions, causing paper to fly and plants to topple, our hero manages to slip her floor length F&F coat over her luxurious, red jumper and confidently struts down the corridor to the lift like a model on a catwalk. As the doors close, the film ends with the line: “Designed for the great outdoors…and indoors. F&F makes fashion sense.”

The film’s cinematic high-fashion vibe is courtesy of director Amber Grace-Johnson, whose previous work includes campaigns for Armani Si with Cate Blanchett and Savage X Fenty by Rihanna. It is set to Richard Hawley’s brooding track There’s A Storm A Comin’.

The campaign breaks on 16 September, running for one month across TV, social, OOH, print and digital.



Charlie Pendarves, copywriter at BBH, added: “We knew that creating a chaotic storm in an office, while maintaining all the hallmarks of a beautiful fashion film, was going to be a fun challenge, and the team nailed it in true F&F style and grace.”



