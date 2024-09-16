Tesco’s F&F Autumn Winter Collection Creates a Storm
The BBH London campaign features office workers confidently marching through their work places wearing the latest attire
16 September 2024
Tesco-owned clothing brand F&F’s latest campaign promises ‘there’s a storm coming’ with the arrival of its Autumn Winter 2024 collection.
The campaign by BBH London is the latest iteration in the F&F Makes Fashion Sense platform, beginning with ‘Gail Force’, a 30-second film driven by the insight that we ask a lot of our clothes during the Autumn season, as they deliver on style and flex to every situation.
The 30-second spot features key pieces from the new AW collection and follows our heroine, who reacts with nonchalance to a windstorm sweeping through the office.
Jan Marchant, CEO at F&F says: “There is no need to be sad that Summer is over when it means finding your new favourite pieces from our Autumn Winter range. We know the importance of finding something stylish, comfortable and versatile in an ever changing, unpredictable season and this latest campaign truly brings that to life.”
While others scramble amidst the windy conditions, causing paper to fly and plants to topple, our hero manages to slip her floor length F&F coat over her luxurious, red jumper and confidently struts down the corridor to the lift like a model on a catwalk. As the doors close, the film ends with the line: “Designed for the great outdoors…and indoors. F&F makes fashion sense.”
The film’s cinematic high-fashion vibe is courtesy of director Amber Grace-Johnson, whose previous work includes campaigns for Armani Si with Cate Blanchett and Savage X Fenty by Rihanna. It is set to Richard Hawley’s brooding track There’s A Storm A Comin’.
The campaign breaks on 16 September, running for one month across TV, social, OOH, print and digital.
Charlie Pendarves, copywriter at BBH, added: “We knew that creating a chaotic storm in an office, while maintaining all the hallmarks of a beautiful fashion film, was going to be a fun challenge, and the team nailed it in true F&F style and grace.”
Credits
TV Campaign title: Gail Force
Advertising agency: BBH
BBH
Deputy ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Creative Directors: Uche Ezugwu and Karen Davidson
Associate Creative Director: Zoë Stott
Copywriter: Charlie Pendarves
Art Director: Chloe Stephenson
Strategist: Tom Papaloizou
Business Lead: Anna Rosenthal
Account Director: Megan Houghton-Brown
Account Manager: Alexandra Keenan
Account Executive: Holly Errington
Agency Film Producer: Zoë Lynch
Media Planner: Sasha Macaulay
Media Agency: Essence Mediacom
Film Production Company: Object and Animal
Director: Amber Grace Johnson
DOP: Olan Collardy
Producer: Alex Chamberlain
Editor/s: Sam Rice-Edwards, Jack Williams
ETC
Post-production Company: ETC
Post-production Producer: Katie Sharpe, Emma Hughes
Grade: ETC
Colourist: Andi Chu
Sound Studio: King Lear
Sound Engineer: Dugal Macdiarmid
Music Track: There’s a Storm a Comin’ - Richard Hawley
Music Composer: Hawley
Music Supervisor: Daniel Olaifa and Hywel Evans
Music Company: Black Sheep Music
F&F
CEO, Home and Clothing: Jan Marchant
Marketing Director, Home and Clothing: Sarah Parmar
Head of Brand and Communications, Clothing: Colombine Kerboull
F&F Clothing Shoot Production and Content Manager: Ruby Spencer
F&F Clothing Shoot Production and Content Executive: Hilary Adams
F&F Clothing Campaign and Online Manager: Emily Tulett
Marketing Assistant: Zahra Fazelli