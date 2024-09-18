OVO Energy Promotes Incentives to Join its Free Savings Account
Saatchi & Saatchi UK have created a TV spot outlining the various incentives behind joining OVO Beyond
18 September 2024
Ovo Energy is promoting its free savings and rewards platform OVO Beyond in a campaign highlighting the many ways it can also support improving people’s lives at home, when out and about while supporting a greener future.
The campaign, which is led by a new 30-second TV spot, has been created by Saatchi & Saatchi UK and highlights how the Energy Savings Account will let customers save and bank rewards including exclusive access to gigs.
The platform initially launched in May earlier this year.
The film all takes place as the camera rotates around one customer in a single motion as she begins to dry her hair. As the camera panes around her we see her in various locations and activities from attending a music event, a campfire, an outdoor festival, and painting wood carving and watering some plants. At the end of one revolution, we return to the original position in front of her as she continues to dry her hair.
A narrator also explains the potential rewards and incentives for signing up throughout before advising viewers to “Unlock Beyond” and download the free app. It’s even possible to earn free solar panels, the spot highlights.
The campaign will run on TV from 16 September concluding during the Manchester City V Arsenal match. The launch has been supported by ongoing activity across PR, social media and innovative activations across multiple channels and platforms.
Since the launch, over 500,000 customers have signed up to Beyond.
