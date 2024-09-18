OVO Energy Promotes Incentives to Join its Free Savings Account

The film all takes place as the camera rotates around one customer in a single motion as she begins to dry her hair. As the camera panes around her we see her in various locations and activities from attending a music event, a campfire, an outdoor festival, and painting wood carving and watering some plants. At the end of one revolution, we return to the original position in front of her as she continues to dry her hair.

A narrator also explains the potential rewards and incentives for signing up throughout before advising viewers to “Unlock Beyond” and download the free app. It’s even possible to earn free solar panels, the spot highlights.

The campaign will run on TV from 16 September concluding during the Manchester City V Arsenal match. The launch has been supported by ongoing activity across PR, social media and innovative activations across multiple channels and platforms.

Since the launch, over 500,000 customers have signed up to Beyond.

