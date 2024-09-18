Hellmann’s ‘Margaret’ Bag Merges Mayonnaise with Couture Chic

João Brum, senior marketing manager, Unilever, comments: “The opportunity to bring an iconic brand into the cultural zeitgeist in this way is very unique and unmissable for any marketer. It’s certainly a special moment for Hellmann’s and another example of our bold ambition and creative might, ensuring our brand remain salient and aspirational in the minds of young consumers.”

A supporting campaign, also led by Ogilvy UK, will roll out through OOH, social, influence and PR activity targeting Britain’s leading fashion and culture magazines such as Dazed. The limited-edition bag will also be available to purchase in luxury retailer Dover Street Market London later this year.

Dan Fisher, global CCO, INGO, formerly gobal ECD for Unilever, Ogilvy, adds: “Hellmann’s and Chopova Lowena joining forces might not have been on your 2024 bingo card, but the purpose of both brands is inspiring people to think creatively and combining the unexpected can make something incredibly special. Hellmann’s brings together the ingredients in your fridge to make delicious meals, while Chopova Lowena combines Bulgarian folklore with modern sportswear. This shared ethos is what makes this partnership too brilliant to pass up and clearly cements Hellmann’s position in today’s culture.”

London-based Chopova Lowena has built a cult following since Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena launched in 2017. Renowned for its distinctive style, the brand has amassed a legion of powerful fans, spanning Madonna and Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and Rihanna.

The collaboration and launch of the ‘Margaret’ bag – which takes inspiration from the brand’s viral ‘Sofia’ bag – was led by Gen-Z's dinner party boom. There has been a 6000% increase in dinner party searches on Pinterest, driving a spike in viral social content about condiment-carrying hacks. The ambition of the partnership is to build audience connections with Hellmann’s beyond the fridge by cementing it into high-impact cultural moments.

Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, founders and creative directors of Chopova Lowena, say: “We didn’t want to make a novelty product. We wanted a cool bag that you would want to wear, which happens to have a ridiculous function. It’s weird and cool. One thing we love about mayo is how polarising it is, so I think that will also be the reaction to the bag. When you love it, you love it – and we love it.”